Videogames industry unites against racism in the US

As you may have noticed just by reading the news, the United States is in turmoil, with protests being held and riots happening across the country, fuelled by the police violence against the African American community. This last trigger was last week's incident, where a police officer restrained unarmed American citizen George Floyd by pressing his knee into his neck, killing him, despite Floyd repeatedly stating that he could not breathe. The officer in question was not arrested for the act at the time, which led to a wave of protests still ongoing in the US.

Over the weekend, several video game companies decided to support the protests and the #BlackLivesMatter campaign in their social media channels.

Publishers and studios like Sony, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, Naughty Dog, and Marvel Games, expressed their support, while more are expected to do so throughout the week.

As for our stance on the matter, in the USA and everywhere else in the world, #BlackLivesMatter.