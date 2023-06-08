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GRTV News - Xbox will be hosting a Tokyo Games Show event this year

A show has been confirmed on September 17.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be touching a little bit on an event, not one that's coming up at the end of August, i.e. Gamescom, but one that comes after that in September, specifically Tokyo Game Show. Now Tokyo Game Show is usually set to mid-September and we obviously expect quite a broad amount of appearances from a lot of the Japanese titans, Square Enix, Sega, Capcom, all that stuff. They typically always have a little bit of news to share about things that they have in store. But as of the last few years, Xbox has been making a big push into Tokyo Game Show and offering up a showcase as part of that event. And for the 2026 event we now have confirmation that Xbox will once again be hosting a Japanese show. So let's take a look and go from there."

"So yeah, Xbox is gearing up for the Tokyo Game Show with new Japanese surprises. Microsoft has now confirmed we have a Japanese event to look forward to on September 17th. So yeah, for many years Microsoft has been investing quite heavily in the Tokyo Game Show. Last year, for example, they announced Forza Horizon 6. Although their console business could definitely do better in Japan, though to be honest not much worse, we all know they also have the PC market and they've made no secret of their desire to attract both Japanese game companies and gamers to Xbox. 2026 will be no exception. They've now announced there will be an Xbox event this year as well. On September 17th at 11am BST, 12pm CEST they'll kick off an event where we'll actually have no idea what will be shown. Nevertheless, it seems likely that we'll once again see Persona 6, which was announced during the Xbox Game Showcase in June, DLC and or a PS5 release date for Forza Horizon 6 and a number of highly anticipated Japanese games coming to Xbox, but hopefully also something completely new. We'll be covering the event of course, and that's what you're hoping to see. And here's the graphic. Xbox always puts out graphics for the events they attend, which I always do appreciate. It typically always has the skyline of the city behind it. The cologne one for Gamescom this year has a big logo and then the cologne sort of beneath it. But this one we've got a Japanese skyline. It's supposed to resemble like a Shibuya crossing sort of thing. And then it's a cat. I don't know if it's a special Japanese cat or something. I'm not too sure, but it's a cat. But yeah, Tokyo Game Show 2026. So yeah, we have confirmation as to another event coming up in the near future. September 17th, so around two weeks, three weeks away from when Gamescom arrives. So if you're looking forward to a good bit of Xbox news, there should be plenty coming up in the next six weeks or so. As Jonah said in the news piece, obviously we'll be covering it to the best of our abilities as well. So stay tuned for all the information through your local Game Rector region. And otherwise, as for what we're going to see again, all we can do is speculate. So let us know what you would like to see in the comments. And otherwise, I'll be back now tomorrow for the next year TV news release. Thank you for joining me and I'll see you all on the next one."

"Transcribed by https://otter.ai"

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