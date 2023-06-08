Time to get betting on who you think will be our next Bond.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more without further ado then today, we're talking about 007, the next James Bond, it's still up in the air as to who it could be, the front runners are people like Callum Turner, some others, whose names slip by me, who I'm sure Ben's covered here, but at the same time, there's a lot of pressure on whoever's going to take up that mantle and Amazon has been taking a lot of time with giving us the time needed to move on from Daniel Craig and give us a new 007. It is going to be one of the big things that Amazon's focusing on with its sort of cinematic endeavours as we go into the next few years and Sony producer Amy Pascal has said that we could know about the next 007 by the end of the year. Speaking with Deadline, she said that after talking about Spider-Man Brand New Day, she said as one final thing that she would say, I would say the end of the year is a good bet for when we see the next James Bond. We are being really, really methodical. Having worked with Barbara Broccoli at the studio, I mean, Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow and it's got to be something really different that is stirring and exciting and different. So, didn't really commit to anything there, didn't comment on any of the front runners, any of the people that it could be. Of course, we have already had our next James Bonded away, if you count 007 First Light's Patrick Gibson, who played Bond in the lead role of the game. There's actually a lot of interest in Gibson following his performance in 007 First Light, at least from fans of the game to the point where people putting bets on have rocketed him up a bit."
"He's still not got a favourable chance of being our next live action 007, but at the same time, wouldn't it be nice to have that parity between someone playing the role in a video game and someone playing the role in live action as well. In any case though, again, the race is still on. It's possible that they would go with someone unknown. It's likely, I would say, that we're going to end up with a younger Bond, as Craig was sort of portraying quite an older, sort of like rugged warrior Bond by the end of his run."
"But Daniel Craig had been playing that character for well over a decade at that point and, you know, had been constantly asking to have his end, have his Bond run out. And now we'll just have to see who the actor is that can take up the mantle. Over the years we've seen many people being pitched as different Bonds from Henry Cavill to Idris Elba, but it seems that the ages of those actors have passed and now we are in more of a, as I say, Callum Turner, Patrick Gibson and a few others. Perhaps it will be a big name. Perhaps it'll be someone who's looking to make their stardom. We don't know quite yet, but we will do in the next few months. Who do you want the next James Bond to be? Do you have any picks or tips or any outsiders that you think could be great for the role? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."