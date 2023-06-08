GRTV News - A Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Direct is happening this afternoon

Expect around 20 minutes of information related to the Switch 2 exclusive.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GLTV News, today we've got a really quick one for you, because we're going to be talking about something that's happening in a few hours."
"Today is, well yesterday evening actually, yesterday afternoon, Nintendo made the announcement that it would be hosting a direct as soon as, well, today.It's going to be a focused direct, we're not talking about a long show with lots of different moving parts."
"It's a show specifically targeted and tailored to Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave, we're going to be getting, they didn't say specifically how much gameplay, they said that we're going to be getting around 20 minutes of information, so you'd assume that's all going to be overlaid over gameplay, but the point is, if you're excited for Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave, and you've got a sort of, you know, you're eagerly awaiting the mid-September launch date for the Nintendo Switch 2 title, you'll definitely want to tune in in a few hours, because they're going to be showing off a ton of new information about the game, and they're probably giving you a good reason as to why you should still be excited for it."
"But anyway, let's dive on in.So yeah, Nintendo will be showing off 20 minutes of Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave tomorrow, a dedicated direct to the game has been announced for August 4th.So if you've been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next chapter of the Fire Emblem saga, and if you have September 17th circled on your calendar, you won't want to miss what Nintendo has planned at this point today."
"The Japanese gaming giant has confirmed on August 4th at 3pm BST, 4pm CEST, it will be hosting a Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave Direct, wherein it will be offering up roughly 20 minutes of information related to the anticipated turn-based RPG.And you can see it there, the heroic games are approaching, tune in tomorrow, Tuesday, August 4th at 1500 UK time for the Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave Direct featuring roughly 20 minutes of new information about the game."
"With this planned, don't forget to tune in to see how the project with a distinctly Spanish flavour will take advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2 platform in around six weeks.And they give you a little outline of the map of the world in the back of the image.So yeah, things usually sort of slow down a little bit in late July, early August, across the board really, like everything sort of just nullifies in the summer period between the sort of hectic June and then also the heavy events are coming in late August slash early September."
"But we do have this show to look forward to, so if you are searching for a direct, if you are searching for some news and reveals and all that good stuff, be sure to tune in in a few hours.Again, you'll find all the information on your local GameRats reach, including the actual news itself, but also the trailers and whatever they show off as part of the direct itself."
"And likewise, with Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave coming up in about six weeks, you know, we'll obviously be covering the game extensively when that time arrives, so stay tuned for more on that front as we get closer and closer to launch.But otherwise, that's all the time that I have."
"Just a quick one today, a quick update as to what's coming in the near future, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GOTV News of the Week, so until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday, and I'll see you all for the next one."