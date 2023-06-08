GRTV News - Amazon's God of War to recast Atreus and Thrud for Season 2

More God of War recasts are on the way for the live-action adaptation.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"So today, we've got some interesting news I'll say about Amazon's God of War series.Now, we know as of last month that Kratos is being recast due to Ryan Hurst unfortunately suffering an injury while filming the live action adaptation of Sony Santa Monica's hit games, however, now with a recent report from MP First looking at casting calls that have been taking place as early as May of this year, we've also apparently seen that or we've reportedly seen, sorry, that Atreus and Thrud will be recast too."
"This is not for season one, Callum Vinson and my name, and Island Austin who are playing Atreus and Thrud, the daughter of Thor in season one of God of War are going to be sticking with the show for the foreseeable future, but in season two, they're going to be recast as Amazon is apparently looking for teenage versions of the characters."
"What does that mean for season two of the show?It means we're going to have fresh faces for Atreus and for Thrud, but it also means that we're probably going to be heading into the events of God of War Ragnarok as there's a time gap between the events of season one, which would take up 2018's God of War game and what we now believe will be the events of season two, which will take up the 2022 sequel God of War Ragnarok."
"Now, that means essentially that for its live action adaptation of God of War Prime Video isn't going to do what HBO has done with The Last of Us, it seems, unless it stretches out Ragnarok over a couple of seasons because HBO did The Last of Us part one in one season and then it's doing part two in two and three seasons."
"It seems that for at least the first season, it'll be the same, I guess, approach wise, but we'll be moving at quite a pace, which means we could be caught up with Kratos' story by the end of season two, but then of course, there's also God of War Laufey, which is kind of a spinoff, which could be a potential plot line for season three, but yeah, it seems that Amazon is going to be going all out and not really holding much back when it comes to this adaptation because Ragnarok is going to be some big budget stuff."
"It's the end of all things for Norse mythology.It's a massive war in the game and it takes up a lot of time, but yeah, you can see why they probably want to recast the actors, but at the same time, depending on how long it takes to develop season two of God of War, unless Amazon really wants them out back to back, then you could probably have Callum Vinson aged to the point that Atreus would have been at in the gap that we see in the main game."
"I don't know.Either way, more recasting for the God of War series as Amazon is still in a delay right now for filming as it's on the hunt for its second Kratos.Who do you think should be that second Kratos?Who do you think should play the teenage Atreus and the teenage Thrud as we look towards the second season of God of War, which is almost definitely going to be covering the Ragnarok events of the 2022 game?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news."
"Goodbye."