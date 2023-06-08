GRTV News - Everything Dungeons & Dragons revealed at GenCon 2026

It's a new dawn for D&D.
"Hello, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"So today we are talking about Gen Con, we are talking about D&D's Visions presentation, we are talking about everything that happened.Now usually we don't really do many long form texts on this, however I was going to do a news about Star Wars and Dungeons and Dragons which is probably the biggest reveal of the event and it was definitely the biggest, the most surprising one, however there was so much revealed as Alberto has lovingly provided here that I thought we might as well just go through it all and give this text some of the attention it deserves, but essentially this is seen as like a new dawn, a new era of D&D, perhaps even bigger than the fact that we got the new edition, the 5.5 if you will, the D&D, please focus on me camera, thank you."
"In 2024 we got the new edition which is kind of just like 5.5 as I said, in any case, there's a lot of, we've listened to the fans, we're understanding, we're bringing what the fans want within what's coming to D&D, both on the tabletop and in video games it's worth saying, and in novels as well as we're getting character returns, we're getting setting returns and much more, but I'll just dive straight into it."
"First of all we got D&D World of Warcraft, this is part of something that's called Universes Beyond.Now D&D is no stranger to collaborations, it's collaborated with things like Rick and Morty, Minecraft, Stranger Things, but it's now putting a label on that as it's bringing basically like ways to play D&D in different settings rather than learning other tabletop RPGs."
"It's a bit sneaky by Wizard of the Coast to do that because a lot of games, even Star Wars, have their own tabletop companion for you to play a TTRPG based within their setting.Camera's really not having a good time today, apologies for that.In any case, it's coming to Azeroth, it's coming to the World of Warcraft, it's going to have 13 additional classes, new species, new spells, all that and more to let you play your rules within the world of Azeroth without too many issues with transitioning the tabletop RPG over to that new setting."
"It also gets a new Dungeon Master screens, a new map pack, this that and the other, it's very exciting.It's coming out this November and it is joined by, as I said, the Star Wars collaboration which is coming out in 2027, maybe early 2028 I think, but definitely it's set for now at 2027."
"Other new entries are coming to Greyhawk and Dark Sun.Dark Sun is returning as a setting which is, if you're not aware, an old school D&D setting that was a lot darker, a lot more gritty and a lot more gory.As you can see here, yeah, it's probably not what you would expect from today's D&D but it's certainly a welcome return I think for a lot of people who are perhaps fond of that setting and we've also got an adventure book called Greyhawk, Crown of the Witch Queen."
"We've also got the return of Dritz to Odin in the new novel series as well, as we can see here.We've got Joe Manginato as well as the new CCO, Chief Creative Officer of D&D Icons which is a new content programme that brings back key figures from the creation and expansion of the Wookieeverse and its settings."
"The creators of Dragonlance are back, all of this good news and more is coming to D&D but as I say, one of the main video game things is Warlock, the latest D&D video game which is set to release in 2027.Now it's getting its first gameplay reveal at Gamescom this year, which is next month, but they did reveal the new protagonists for the game, the voice actors for the game."
"As we see, the voice actor behind Are in the Red and Lady Dimitrescu.The patron of the titular Warlock will be Maggie Robertson, and Trisha Heffer is going to be from the game starring as the main Warlock herself.Maggie Robertson will play the patron, as we know the patron is basically going to be your constant companion and the person who gives you your Warlock powers in Warlock."
"That was a very short, very brief rundown of all the main things that Alberto has covered in this big article.If you want to read through that, you can do so at your leisure at GameReactor.eu or wherever you get your Game Reactor from and let me know what you think about D&D."
"Is this a great bold new step for it or are you still after more from this franchise?Let me know all that more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."