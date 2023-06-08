GRTV News - Capcom expects 95% of its game sales to be digital in a year

The Japanese publisher surpassed over 93% digital sales over the last quarter.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV news. Today we're going to be touching a little bit on the physical digital debate and specifically Capcom's place in this wider situation. Basically Capcom has, well it's that time of the year again where lots of different quarterly and quarterly financial reports come out and these reports they give you lots of different bits of interesting information like game sales, you know sort of estimations of the future and it's particularly about that last part that Capcom has been touching on because it revealed the split between the current sales that it has between physical and digital but it also revealed what it estimates will be the future and it's basically Capcom is getting ever closer to being like an all digital publisher so you know it's we all get agitated by the news from PlayStation cutting physical media in 2028 and I think there's good reason to be frustrated about that but at the same time the information shows a very very clear trend you know a consumer back trend which is why that decision was made in the first place which again comes back to pretty much everything the video game community when you see sort of when you see uproar when you see people voicing their opinions it's usually a minority but anyway let's dive on it so yeah Capcom estimates 95% of its game sales will be digital within the year already the Japanese publishers physical to digital split is over 93% in favor of the latter so yeah well there are many reasons to be outraged about PlayStation's decision to stop producing physical discs for new PlayStation games after 2028 the choice comes following a very very clear consumer trend fans are buying an increased amount of digital games no doubt due to the convenience associated with the medium so many in fact physical as a fraction of what it used to be this is confirmed by Capcom who in a recent financial report revealed its overall game sales and they're more than 93% digital this is in large part aided by the PC platform which is almost entirely digital at this point but the console data does significantly favor the digital medium to Capcom also expects this trend to continue with expectations for digital games to fill around 95% of all game sales within the next year something which will only be exasperated further when PlayStation becomes an all-digital platform the one other caveat to notice Capcom regards to Switch 2's game key card releases as a digital sale and not a physical one so while there is a physical element to the medium Capcom doesn't categorize alongside pure cartridges and discs still as it is Capcom's latest or last quarter brought in 93.3% digital sales with the remaining 6.7% likely being all on console so yeah a few things to take from that for one the majority a lot I think around 60% of sales if I remember the data it comes from PC for Capcom and obviously the way that PC set up it's basically an all-digital platform anyway you don't see many PC players grabbing physical discs anymore a lot of PCs don't even have physical disc readers anymore so your PC is already going that way then you got console of which majority of players on console are playing digitally these days you'd have to say that the the platform that probably resists this the most is Nintendo now again if they if Capcom counted game key cards as physical media how would this number shift you'd have to assume that it probably account for a couple of percent just from the sales that Resident Evil Requiem for one would have brought in I guess Pragmata as well would have brought in on the Nintendo Switch 2 but it wouldn't have been a great deal we're not talking like you know a 10% swing or anything like that it'll only be a couple of percent at most so yeah it shows that you know Capcom is one of the most successful publishers at the moment as well as another thing to mention there'll be there's other publishers that will sell more because of their games are you know so higher profile in a way but Capcom's Capcom is is probably when you look at like an actual sort of true gamer publisher Capcom is almost the gold standard in a way it's like up there with Nintendo for what they put out both you know well for all the sort of genres really you know you've got yes Activision and yes you know EA they're always gonna sell a lot of games because of the football titles Call of Duty that sort of stuff but when you look at Capcom this year they've done Resident Evil Requiem they've done Pragmata they've got Onimushi coming out they produce a variety of games that all tend to be successful and that's something that a lot of publishers can't reflect at the moment and yet Capcom as successful as it is they're showing this data over the last over the last quarter 93.3% of its sales were digital so again I think you have a reason you have a good reason to be frustrated about this decision to sort of forsake physical media but at the same time there's a consumer trend being painted here and as we always talk about with video game world whenever you see frustration be invented on social media and stuff it's usually a vocal minority the majority of people who play video games they don't voice their opinions about these things they they probably don't really care so you know they're just happy to come home from work and boot up FIFA for a couple of hours etc nothing wrong with that it's just you can obviously sometimes you can you can see the discourse and it can feel like oh everyone's on board with this when really as this data kind of shows it isn't the case so I yeah you know I think there's there's a good reason to be frustrated about this this almost detraction from physical media that we're seeing but there is a very clear bit of evidence that's showing from like a business standpoint it's the right maneuver and if you if you want to change that the simple answer is to stop buying digital games but let's be real majority people are going to stop doing that yeah anyway that's all I have on today's episode of GeoTV News I'll be right now on Monday for the next one so yeah thank you all for joining me today I'll see you all after the weekend so yeah see you then take care"