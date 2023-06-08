GRTV News - EA boss bonus rose by $30 million after Battlefield layoffs

EA's recent quarter has proven successful, but it didn't come without its casualties.
"Hello there, welcome to GRZV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRZV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though, today we're talking about Andrew Wilson, EA's boss, we're also talking about a few other EA executives, so once again looking into financials, except this time it might be a bit frustrating to some people but we'll explain why in a moment."
"Essentially Andrew Wilson's bonus, lucky for him, has risen by $30 million this year, that's not in a big briefcase that he opens up and is full of $100 bills like you see in movies, now it's been rewarded in millions of dollars in stock, awards and bonus payments.So some of it will come in forms of cash payments and things like that, but not all of it."
"Largely this is due to EA hitting all of its targets, it hit its targets with EA Sports FC, it hit more players than expected with Skate and of course it had the massive success of Battlefield 6, which puzzled a lot of people when EA then decided to lay off hundreds of Battlefield developers across the studios that make up the now named Battlefield Studios."
"It's going to leave a sour taste in the mouth for people to hear that not only is Andrew Wilson, EA's CEO, taking home $38.7 million, but the CFO, Stuart Canfield, got $11.3 million, Laura O'Neill got $13.7 million, the Chief People Officer, Marva Singh, took $8.3 million and the Chief Legal Officer, Jacob Schatz, took home $8.4 million, that's a lot of money."
"That money likely would have paid people salaries for a good amount of time if they were working on Battlefield and it goes to show again that while on the one hand there's the argument that well it's their job to deliver for the shareholders, they did that, they're getting rewarded for doing a good job, at the same time without the developers who made Battlefield 6 what it is, you wouldn't have had that same success."
"So on the one hand one party is greatly rewarded for a good job and on the other hand another party is fired for a good job.So at least that seems to be the large debate that I've seen online from this, just personally I've seen a lot of people defending that it's not exactly Wilson's fault, it's not like he did just put a slider on his bonus and say yes I'll take home $30 million more, thank you very much, because that's just not how those things work, but at the same time these are the executives in control of the company, it looks like, you know, patting themselves on the back and greed is taking place when you get that kind of reward as other people in the company are being laid off."
"It doesn't necessarily mean that this is a bad time for EA, EA just had to go through organisational changes according to the official statements in order to make sure that Battlefield Studios was ready and ripe for the future.EA is going under a big organisational change as well at the minute with the Saudi buyout coming in pretty soon being the largest private buyout potentially in history so long as it goes through, which it looks like it will."
"So yeah, we'll have to see mainly how this develops over the course of things, but it shouldn't really surprise anyone to see executives rewarding themselves for successful years.The only thing that I would say is definitely going to be controversial about this is, as I've mentioned, the fact that it was following the result of hundreds of people being laid off, which isn't going to sound good when you're also taking $30 million for yourself."
"Maybe I'm being a bit too cynical there, let me know what you think, do you think Andrew Wilson has earned his $30 million extra bonus compared to last year, do you think no CEO should make that much of a bonus, considering that Nintendo's certainly don't, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GR2 news, goodbye."