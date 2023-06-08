GRTV News - Microsoft CEO expects Xbox to return to growth in 2027

Satya Nadella has given an analysis of where the gaming division stands following the recent 'bloodbath'.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Xbox because now that the whole layoff wave thing has happened, the big bloodbath as they say, Satya Nadella who is the Microsoft CEO has given a sort of an outline as to what he expects from Xbox in the future and it is basically that in 2027 he's expecting the company to get back to being in growth. Now he says in fiscal 2027 which is probably, we're talking July 2027 onwards, meaning by the time that we get to the end of this fiscal year Xbox is going to be back in a state that Microsoft is happier with, probably not happy happy because Microsoft would want every one of their divisions to be making boatloads of money and Xbox doesn't do that, but they'll be happier than where they are now which is basically, in a good year, sort of breaking even. But anyway, let's take a look. So yeah, Satya Nadella, Xbox is expected to return the business to growth in fiscal 2027. Shrinking revenue has been a reality for the green team for quite some time but according to the Microsoft CEO this is about to change. So yeah, even though Microsoft as usual is making money like never before, the Xbox division has been struggling for a long time and there was little to suggest this would change in the quarterly report just released for the April-June period. So while Microsoft saw a 31.34% increase in revenue, which is absolutely astounding when you think about it, the Xbox division's revenue actually fell by 10%. But CEO Satya Nadella doesn't seem overly concerned about this, instead he appears to believe Xbox has now hit rock bottom. With the massive reset program the new Xbox boss, Asha Sharma, has initiated which primarily involves massive layoffs but also a new focus on more commercially viable games, he expects the green team to be back on track soon. In connection with the quarterly report he says, thanks Kotaku, when it comes to Xbox we are making the necessary decisions required across our content portfolio, platform and operations to reset the business for long-term growth. We have the best IP in the industry and talented studios around the world and believe we can bring these strengths together and expect to return the business to growth in fiscal 2027. Microsoft's fiscal year to which he is referring runs from July 1st, 2026 to June 30th, 2027. This means that in roughly 10 months the Xbox division is expected to return to growth. We don't know exactly how this will be achieved but we suspect Project Helix, the next Xbox, could be part of the equation of perhaps one or more very successful games."
"I mean when you think about, so the thing is with the whole Xbox stuff, it is a disaster.I don't think it's a disaster of Asa Sharma's doing, I think it's a disaster of prior decisions.I think that what you saw with the big layoff wave and the big, almost again, the bloodbath as they call it, I think it's years of poor decisions that have fed into this one point."
"Because Xbox is a massive company, you know, we're talking thousands and thousands and thousands of employees, to the point where it can rival some of the biggest technology giants in the world. I think Visa has 35,000 employees, Xbox is maybe not 35,000 but there's a lot of employees in the Xbox family, or was, should we say, before this big layoff wave happened, and the various layoff waves as of recent. And Visa basically makes the world go round with its various credit and debit cards and stuff. But the point is, is Xbox is bloated and I don't think it was nearly as productive as it needed to be. So again, I'm not saying it was a good thing, a lot of people lost their jobs, it's not a good thing."
"But I don't think you can blame this decision particularly on Asa Sharma, I think this is a decision that had to be made after years and years of, you know, less well thought out decisions. And likewise, the idea of making more commercially viable games, I don't know why that was never a thing in the first place. You know, as much as I love giving developers a lot of freedom to make the games they want to make, it's still a business. And if a game doesn't make money, you can't just expect to constantly be bailed out so that you can go make something else that doesn't attract players or make money. So, you know, you look at it on the outside and you say, this is a bit too corporate, this isn't it, a bit too controlled, a bit too rigid. But when you actually think about it, put it into practice, it's like, these are decisions that surely should have been made years ago. But instead, we went down the route of the, this is the Xbox campaign and stuff, you know, diluting the whole Xbox, well, identity really. So again, giving people more reasons to buy Xbox and more reasons to buy Xbox games, the campaign was designed to give them less. So again, lots of poor decisions, this is Xbox, it's just one of them that I think have led to this point. But I do think that just a couple of core operational choices and decisions and foundational points is what you need to get Xbox going, because the amount of IP that Xbox has, there is so much opportunity here, it just needs to be used correctly. So we'll see, we'll see."
"But yeah, the cost will have come down significantly following the recent layoffs and cost cutting measures, you know, selling off studios and stuff. And again, a lot of big, big sort of tentpole franchises getting games over the next sort of year. So we'll see how that ultimately shapes out. But that's all the time that I have, I'll be back now tomorrow for next year TV News of the Week. So until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Thursday and I'll see you on the next one."