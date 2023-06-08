GRTV News - Resident Evil 2 is now the best-selling game in the series of all-time

With the horror franchise now a better seller than Final Fantasy.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GeoTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Resident Evil and the reason we'll be talking about Resident Evil is because as of very recently Capcom has shared a ton of new information about sales related to different parts of the game or different installments in the series and it's made a couple of things clear. For one, Resident Evil 2 is basically now Capcom's Golden Goose. It is the best-selling Resident Evil game in the series. Maybe Golden Goose is a bit steep when you consider most of the world sold as many copies as it did. But anyway, it sold a lot of copies, put it that way. It's now the best-selling Resident Evil game in the series and likewise the recent success of Resident Evil 2 and also Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Requiem, it all means that Resident Evil is now technically a more successful franchise than Final Fantasy because it has outsold the Square Enix JRPG series. But anyway, let's dive on in, take a look at the details and we'll go from there. So yeah, Resident Evil 2 becomes the series best-selling game and Capcom has more reasons to celebrate as Resident Evil has now surpassed Final Fantasy in total sales. So yeah, Capcom announced this morning, which was yesterday morning, that Resident Evil Requiem continues its success and is selling very well, having surpassed 8 million copies sold to date. Impressive, but it still has a long way to go compared to the series' true giants. For 17 long years, it has been known the somewhat uneven Resident Evil 5 was the series' best-selling game with 19 million copies sold. But Capcom's latest quarterly report now reveals a historic shift. For the first time in 17 years, Resident Evil 5 is no longer the best-selling game as instead the honour belongs to the remake of Resident Evil 2. Although Capcom has not commented on the figures, a well-known Capcom insider has analysed the results and writes on ResetEra. RE2 sits at 19.75 million presently."
"RE5 last quarter was sitting at 19.01 million. It didn't place on the top seller's charts when it was presumably a bit behind RE6 in sales last quarter, but even being gracious in presuming it sold as much as RE6 and not less than it, which is around 710,000 units, it would be enough to surpass Resident Evil 2 now. Resident Evil 2 at 19.75 million, Resident Evil 5 would be at 19.72 million at maximum. So officially, RE2 is the top-selling Resident Evil game of all time now, beating the long-champion RE5 before it. Resident Evil 2 was released in 2019 and has thus, in just 7 years, managed to knock Resident Evil 5, which debuted in 2009, off the top spot. As a side note, another exciting detail is worth mentioning. The Resident Evil series as a whole has now surpassed another Japanese and significantly older giant, Final Fantasy. Square Enix's role-playing game series has currently sold 212 million copies, while Resident Evil can now boast 213 million copies. This makes it the best-selling Japanese game series not from Nintendo, with Mario and Pokemon not going anywhere anytime soon."
"So yeah, Resident Evil continues to be a big success. I think the one thing you'd have to say about it as well, is Resident Evil is continuing to be a success. It's continuing to find an audience, it's continuing to connect with people, despite the, you know, I guess almost the generational gap between the first Resident Evil and this one. The difference between Resident Evil and Final Fantasy is Final Fantasy struggles with this a little bit more.You know, you look at the sales, the remake series is always going to be popular because it has the nostalgia factor, but when you compare the success of, let's say, Final Fantasy 16 to Resident Evil Requiem, it's a little bit night and day. So, Final Fantasy 8 isn't going to be going anywhere anytime soon, but Final Fantasy has a bit of an ageing audience, whereas Resident Evil seems to apply to all fans."
"And also, the other thing is that Resident Evil kind of is the gold standard when it comes to horror, or specifically survival horror these days. Final Fantasy is a leading figure, but perhaps not the gold standard for JRPGs.Maybe this will change in the future, maybe Final Fantasy will find its form, maybe Konami will continue to put Silent Hill games out there that eventually steal the spotlight from Resident Evil a little bit. Things can change, but as it stands, you'd have to say that this trend of Resident Evil overcoming Final Fantasy and the sales of Resident Evil as a whole are simply going to continue, especially if we've got a film coming out in cinemas in September, which is another adaptation of Resident Evil, albeit its own original tale."
"But anyway, the key thing to know is that Resident Evil is doing really, really well, and no doubt it will continue to do well when you consider what's coming up with Resident Evil Veronica in 2027, I think.But yeah, anyway, that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GeoTV News, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the weeks. Until then, hope you enjoy your Wednesday, and I'll see you all tomorrow."