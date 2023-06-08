GRTV News - Resident Evil Requiem surpasses eight million copies sold

And Capcom has secured another winning quarter off the back of it.
"Hi there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the world of Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado though today we're talking Resident Evil Requiem, we're talking Capcom, we're talking financials, everyone's favourite thing on the news except it's not really everyone's favourite thing on the news because I know that it sounds always quite boring on paper because it's just numbers and it's just money but at the same time this usually tells us a lot about a company and for Capcom things have been very successful for quite a while now and it shouldn't be surprising to anyone that they've had another successful quarter thanks to the launch of Resident Evil Requiem and the launch of Pragmata."
"Now Resident Evil Requiem was already selling millions of copies from the very beginning of this year when it was kind of the first AAA big behemoth to come out for the year.It sold up to 8 million copies by the time of writing as Capcom has confirmed and it also made a lot of money for them in that time because it's helped push quarterly revenue up by about 54% which is year on year which is really, really strong considering there was a bit of a stumble I think with Monster Hunter Wilds despite that game selling like 10 million copies I think within its first few months, that game didn't prove to have necessarily the extended tail end of sales that you would want from say something like Devil May Cry which also featured in this document as having reached 14 million copies sold. Pragmata isn't as much of a success as a proven franchise like Resident Evil Requiem but it is still making a lot of money for Capcom because it sold 2.5 million copies at the time of writing and it launched in April. The sales data by the way goes back until the end of June so we don't know how many more copies have been sold since then but it's still an impressive figure for both of Capcom's major exclusives and the year is nowhere near over for it either. There was mention in this document of the Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance expansion which is interesting considering that's slated for 2027 but Dragon's Dogma 2 Dark Arisen is slated for 2026 and that didn't really get a mention but it's said in the document that Monster Hunter is getting a lot of series sales because of the announcement of its expansion whereas maybe that didn't happen for Dragon's Dogma 2 and Dark Arisen but you'd imagine that when that does release this October that there will be some more influx of sales on the original game and the Dark Arisen expansion as well."
"As I say though, there's one more mention of a title in there that we've not seen yet which is Benemutial Way of the Sword which is going to be Capcom's last major AAA fully new game to come out this year and I'm sure that's going to boost their sales as well because Capcom has just been on a massive winning streak. Why is that? Well, if we can throw the objectivity to the side for one second and talk purely subjective matters, I do think that Capcom in a sense has mastered the art of working on both well-known franchises and giving us something new every so often. Whenever it takes gambles it does so in a way that won't mean that anything drastic needs to happen if they don't work out."
"They released the dinosaur shooting game Exo Primal a couple of years ago. That game wasn't very good and it didn't draw a lot of players but guess what? Did you see any major changes to Capcom's strategy following that? No, it was just an experiment they can pick up and drop at their whim. Pragmata was another one where if it didn't meet expectations it probably wouldn't have been that big of a deal considering how well Resident Evil 9 or Resident Evil Requiem has done. Onimusha Way of the Sword will probably be a similar case and when Street Fighter and Resident Evil and Monster Hunter, once it gets back on its feet, are carrying Capcom so well they really can take these risks on either new IP or IP that they've not touched for a while and still manage to please fans. We know that they're going to be working on Resident Evil Veronica remake next year and there's going to be loads of other stuff at the same time so yeah, keep your eyes peeled. Have you been playing many Capcom games this year? Have you been playing any non-Capcom games this year? Do you think Capcom's success is deserved? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more Geoff TV news. Goodbye."