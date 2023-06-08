GRTV News - Ubisoft has supposedly cancelled Far Cry Maverick

But is now working on a new project called Kodiak.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about a rumour that's started circulating, one that pertains to Ubisoft.Ubisoft has a lot of different things in the pipeline, very little of which has been officially announced and confirmed to the public. One of these things is a game or project called Far Cry Maverick, which is this long rumoured extraction shooter type, live service, hodgepodge thing based in the Far Cry universe. And it was supposed to be the one they were working on after Far Cry 6, which launched, I know this is going to sound mad, back in 2021."
"But anyway, it seems like Ubisoft has sort of come to their senses a little bit and realised that, well, extraction shooters are a bit hit and miss, probably after the whole marathon debacle. And now the latest rumour is that Far Cry Maverick has been cancelled and Ubisoft has instead started development on a quote-unquote really ambitious project known as Kodiak, or another project named Far Cry Kodiak, whatever. And it's expected that this Kodiak is more of a traditional Far Cry game in that, you know, a player driven adventure sort of thing."
"But anyway, let's dive on in and take a look at what's happening.So yeah, rumour, Ubisoft has cancelled Far Cry Maverick and started development on the really ambitious Kodiak, the Far Cry extraction shooter is no more as Ubisoft has begun the development on a more player driven adventure. So yeah, it's been five years since Ubisoft released a Far Cry game and series that used to get a new instalment every other year."
"In other words, it seems to have become one of the game series that gets a most new title per console generation, where one might suspect enormous sums have been spent on live service prototypes. Insider Gaming is now reporting the Far Cry game known by the codename Maverick, which we've previously covered, which was claimed to be an extraction shooter, has been cancelled while another project has been launched in its place. This new game goes by the codename Kodiak and is described as an open world experience where player interactions and player driven stories take centre stage. It builds on the foundations of the cancelled Maverick, though the concept of an extraction shooter has been scrapped since development is essentially starting from scratch. We likely won't see anything for several years, but it might be worth the wait since it's apparently really ambitious. In addition to this, Ubisoft is working on the next main game in the series titled Blackbird. Development is moving forward on that title and hopefully it won't be too long before we see some signs of life."
"I mean I have a few things with this. For one, to say that it's supposedly really ambitious, I hope so. I'm not really particularly interested in a game that doesn't have a degree of ambition to it. So saying that it's a really ambitious project, it's like, good. Because anything less than that in my eyes would be a failure. If you're going into a game to just make it mediocre from the outset, I'm not interested. Whether the end product ends up being as, it actually depicts that level of ambition. It's a different story. But if you're going into game development, if you're going into any kind of actual, it doesn't matter whether it's a project at work or whether it's a full blockbuster movie, whatever it is, if you're not going and doing something with a level of ambition, you might as well not do it in the first place. So the whole really ambitious thing to me means absolutely nothing."
"The bit as well where they mention, it's described as an open world experience, it's Far Cry, of course it's open world. When is Far Cry not open world? And then saying it's where player interactions and player driven stories take centre stage. This is just like typical gaming jargon in many senses. This is stuff that we have had in a Far Cry game for years."
"So to say that it has this stuff is, you know, water's wet type deal. The other thing though, that when they do this, when you go, you spend so many years developing a project, you cancel it and you move on to something else. These are the situations that ultimately lead to layoffs. Because a lot of money would have been spent on making, what was the last one called? Maverick. A lot of money would have been spent on making Maverick and there's nothing to show for it. And this Kodiak project, it might be built on the skeleton, on the bones of Maverick, and it might use certain elements to it to sort of streamline the development."
"It's still going to be years away. Which means that by the time that this game comes out, a lot of money is going to have been spent on this Far Cry project. And it's going to sell a lot of copies for it to break even. And the truth is, it doesn't matter whether it does. There probably will be cost-cutting measures coming because of this. These are the situations that lead to layoffs. And these are the situations in the video game world that need to be sorted out. It's different with like an indie developer or an AA developer."
"Because the funding is entirely different. But you'd have to say that for a AAA Far Cry game, millions and millions would have been spent on it up to this point. And majority of it, you know, within probably on salaries of developers involved with the project. So I'm not trying to blame anyone. But what I'm trying to say is that when you see the next round of Ubisoft layoffs hit, because eventually they will, they don't put out enough games to be able to fund the massive business venture that is Ubisoft. I mean, how many Ubisoft games have you seen lately? They don't do it that often. So you have to look at it and you say, these are the situations that lead to layoffs. It's a lot of money that's gone to this, nothing to show for it. Now we're moving on to something else, which again, we're not even sure whether it'll happen. You know, it might never come out. They might cancel this one. So, you know, these are the things that sort of annoy me a little bit with the video game world, because when you see the layoff round coming out, it's like, oh, we can't be having people losing their jobs. It's like, I agree, you can't. But you also can't be making decisions like this. It's just, you spent too long and too many years and too much money on this project already to just scrap it and move on. And I know that the next game in the series is this rumoured Far Cry project codenamed Blackbird, but we haven't seen anything of substance from that either, which means it's been five years that the Far Cry series has been dormant. It's not good business practice. And to a degree, it's probably a reason why Ubisoft is in a bit of a, you know, the situation it is."
"You know, you look at 2026 as a whole for Ubisoft, we're probably looking at Black Flag Resynced and Rayman Origins Retold, which are two remakes. But anyway, that's all the time that I have for today's GRTV News. I'll be back tomorrow for the next run of the week.What will we talk about? We'll just have to wait and see. But yeah, otherwise, thank you for joining me and I'll see you on the next GRTV News tomorrow."