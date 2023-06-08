Why so serious? Talking horror with a healthy dose of humour - Grady Hendrix Celsius 232 Interview

We caught up with the author in Asturias to learn more about his creative process and trademark ingredients, but also to talk about horror movies and parapsychology...
"Hi Gamereactor friends, this is the day one for the Celsius 232 festival in Avilés, Asturias, Spain, and I'm here joined by Grady Hendrix. Thank you so much for joining us.You know, the Celsius is about fiction of all types, but a little bit more about horror."
"And I like your horror, I like your work. Let me ask you about Witchcraft for Wayward Girls.Chicas descarriadas.Chicas descarriadas, exactly. I like your Spanish already.So let me ask you about the setting. You sort of like to explore hidden corners of American culture and history."
"So why did you choose that setting for that specific work?It was very personal. I had discovered that some of my relatives had been sent away when they were teenagers, and no one knew about it for 50 or 60 years. And so for me, I start to think there's a story here.And the more I learn, the more I realize there was a great story there."
"But the reason I look for these things is I want to be telling stories that haven't been told before.How do you think it clicks with audiences globally, even though you chose such a specific context?I think this has happened in many countries. Someone told me it had happened in Spain.It has happened in Ireland. It has happened a little bit in the UK."
"But I also think even if you don't have the same history, you understand the same feeling.Everyone in every country forever has hated single mothers. This is universal.Very true. Single mothers might be something hated or a horror in stories.In your stories, real horrors come way before the supernatural."
"How do you approach that angle? How do you know that premise?How do you go about saying, listen, I'm going to present you with real horrors first, and then perhaps the reason might be supernatural way later?I am like a mugger. I try to lure the audience, the reader, into accepting this reality."
"And then when they have accepted it, I bring in witchcraft, brujería, or muñecas en brujeras, or something from horror.But first, I must get them to lower their defenses.And then hit them hard."
"And steal their wallet.OK, that's interesting. Business is business.Another thing you do is combine horror with comedy.For example, in Horrorstör."
"You kind of do like, it's funny until it isn't funny anymore.Same as I asked you before with the previous question, how do you approach this?Is this a technique that you've been evolving through years?Is this something that works really nicely for you?When you get really comedic, do you think horror hits harder?What can you tell me about this aspect?I think comedy is part of everyday life."
"I think we are attracted to people who are funny.And I think often something that is very serious can be ridiculous at the same time.It feels more like reality.So when it is funny, the reader says, oh, that's like life."
"This feels more real.And again, that's when I hit them on the head and steal their wallet.A little bit off question here.I wanted to ask you about the New York Asian Film Festival."
"We recently were covering the Cannes Film Festival in France.And you're an horror expert already.With all the experience you gather and all the films you've watched.And all you've learned from Asia, specifically Japanese and Korean horror genre."
"How do you see it nowadays?How do you see the landscape for horror and how this influence from Asia has been again and again changing how we understand horror in movies in the West?I think the influence is a little smaller today."
"But horror works best when it is new.When it is surprising.So we got very used to the Hollywood style of horror.Suddenly there is horror from Spain, the orphanage."
"Or suddenly there is horror from Japan, the ring.And this is so new to American audiences.They're not used to it.And so this surprise makes the horror feel more real."
"And then they get used to that too.So it must keep changing.For me, I love watching horror films or reading horror from other countries.Because it is so many different ways of looking at the same things."
"Vampiros from Spain. Vampiros from Argentina.From Poland.It's just so interesting to see the point of view change.Which we say is the next thing we're going to be enjoying from horror movies."
"No matter the country.What does your smell tell you?Is the new thing movie makers are going to try again and again?I think we are finally dealing with the internet."
"Kiyoshi Kurosawa did it with his film in 2001, Pulse.But no one else does this until very recently.But movies like Back Rooms, Skinamarink.More and more, I see more writers finding ways to deal with this."
"We live two lives.One here and one on our phones.So I think horror is finally dealing with this.And what about budgets?We're seeing more and more horror movies that can be considered indie movies."
"That are hugely successful.And then they become a genre on their own.So what do you think about this approach?You just mentioned the Hollywood approach."
"And it doesn't work always, right?So what can you tell me about budget versus success with horror?Horror does not need a budget.The most important horror movies ever."
"Are always low budget, independent movies.The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.Night of the Living Dead.Blair Witch Project.Paranormal Activity."
"Even REC.These are movies with very small budgets.Made independently.That took people by surprise.Horror doesn't need a budget."
"It only needs an imagination.And terror.And we have the right creator here.And we're really looking forward to speaking with him as well."
"And finally you mentioned paranormal activity.I want to ask you about parapsychology.And your relation to it.How did you approach it?As a skeptic?A believer?A journalist approach?An investigator?And any experience that you've had with it that you would like to share?I started, I worked at a parapsychological research organization for many years."
"Answering the phone.Making copies.Very boring.Office job.But, and I was very skeptical."
"But what I learned is, this is a very common experience.I think so many people feel like they have seen a ghost.Or something unexplained.You can explain it later."
"But in that moment, the experience is very powerful.I've seen a ghost.I think so many people have.It doesn't mean you're stupid."
"It doesn't mean you're a believer.It simply means you're human.I think when we lose a loved one, this experience becomes very common.And in terms of your personal experience, is there anything that you would like to share in this regard?Oh, it's very, I think the experience of seeing a ghost for you is very powerful."
"But it's also very boring.I simply was walking down the street and saw a friend who had died walking the other way.And of course, I probably saw someone who looked like him.Or the light."
"Or some trick of my mind.But for four, maybe five seconds, I saw my friend.And for me it was very powerful.In a movie, this is very boring."
"I understand.Alright, thank you so much for your time, Grady.Enjoy the rest of the show.I'm looking forward to watching more from you."
"Thank you so much."