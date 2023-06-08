GRTV News - God of War: Laufey to launch in February 2027

Santa Monica Studio has confirmed when its next game will debut on PS5.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be picking up on some of the events that happened at Comic-Con over the weekend. There were some big things happening across the board for lots of different entertainment franchises, but considering it's one of the biggest upcoming games out there, we're going to focus specifically on God of War Laufey, because during the show, and again quite surprising in a way when you think about it, this announcement came at Comic-Con. But Santa Monica Studio and a few of the different cast members for the game were on hand to talk about the game, where they also confirmed its release date. And it's coming somewhat soon actually, it's about five months after Wolverine, so an exciting time if you're a PlayStation player. And yeah, it's going to make the start of 2027 all the more exciting, a little bit busy as well. So anyway, let's dive in. So yeah, God of War Laufey gets a release date. Without much fanfare, Sony has revealed the release date for the next God of War. There has been no shortage of rumours and speculation, but at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Sony finally confirmed that God of War Laufey will launch on PlayStation 5 on 16th February 2027."
"Bloomberg's Jason Schreier had previously predicted that God of War Laufey could arrive as early as the beginning of 2027, pointing to either February or March. As it turns out, he was pretty much spot on. The game was first unveiled with a gameplay trailer during Sony State of Play showcase back in June. Unfortunately, the release date wasn't accompanied by a new trailer, so you have to make do with the gameplay footage from the State of Play presentation below."
"And yeah, that's it basically. We knew it was coming next year anyway, because Santa Monica Studio had been rather vocal on social media that God of War Laufey will get a physical copy.There will be a physical disc version of the game, which means it had to come out next year, because in January 2028, Sony is going to be stop making discs for new games."
"Early 2027 does surprise me a little bit though, because it's, I mean, by the time this game comes out, it will have been announced and launched in about an eight month span, something like that, which is pretty, pretty fast really for a PlayStation game, all things considered.It looks interesting all the same. Maybe they're trying to get it out the door as quickly as they can, because A, it's ready, but B, because they want to make sure that there's plenty, there's plenty of room between this game launching and then the next chapter in the God of War saga, which is supposed to be, judged by latest rumors, supposed to be in the works to some degree. So yeah, quite exciting all the same. But yeah, the key thing to note is that if you've been looking forward to God of War Laufey, it will be launching on PlayStation 5 consoles in February 2027, on the 16th of the month to be exact. We'll know that, get more information as we get closer to the launch about sort of, you know, more gameplay and all that good stuff, but really, you know, it's a God of War game. You can probably infer what to expect to some degree, but yeah, exciting nonetheless. That's all the time I have in today's episode of GeoTV News though, but I will be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week. So until then, hope you enjoy your Monday and I'll see you all tomorrow. Take care, people."