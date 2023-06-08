GRTV News - Steam Deck sales have reportedly dropped by more than 80% since Valve's price hike

Is this a bad sign for all things gaming hardware?
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though, today we're talking the Steam Deck and the fact that it appears that Valve's sales of the Steam Deck have fallen by about 80% since the price hike was initiated, so recently Valve announced that they were inevitably going to raise the price of the Steam Deck considering the price of RAM, the price of other components like SSDs has absolutely skyrocketed thanks to the AI boom which is taking up a lot of PC components, this is being felt all over the consumer hardware space in tech in general, whether you're a gamer or someone who just likes having a high powered rig or just any kind of computer in general."
"As I say though, the Steam Deck was hit especially hard by this, its price has risen by 40%, this is hundreds of pounds, hundreds of euros, hundreds of dollars more than people would have paid normally, especially when you look at the OLED models and things like that and according to a report from Boiling Steam, it says that the Steam Deck sales have fallen by 82%, this was calculated using the average selling price, Steam's revenue rankings, the sales split by different Steam Deck models and data from SteamDB which is usually pretty reliable as it's how a lot of people judge player counts for example as well as other data from inside Steam."
"Considering this shouldn't really surprise anyone, the PS5 Pro is, I did a check, it's £10 cheaper, £10 sorry, more expensive than a Steam Deck and while it doesn't have the portability of a Steam Deck, the performance of a PS5 Pro is going to outperform a Steam Deck and so really the Steam Deck itself feels like it's nowhere near as good of a bargain as it used to be or as necessary of a purchase as it used to be."
"It was something that people would get in order to play their PC games on the go and perhaps even if you didn't have a massive library on PC already, you could build one up for the Steam Deck and just play games that weren't necessarily too demanding like things like Hades are really popular on it, Stardew Valley are really popular on it, any sort of game that doesn't require too much input from the, too much power from your rig can really work well on the Steam Deck and you can take it wherever you want to go."
"But yeah, a Steam Deck now is like £779 I think for the 1TB OLED model which when you look at the performance that you get from an original Steam Deck even with the OLED screen isn't nearly good enough to warrant that price point in my opinion compared to other either slightly more expensive or even slightly cheaper models of other manufacturers handheld PCs like the ROG Ally X or the ROG Ally for example does a pretty good job at that price point compared to the Steam Deck and the Steam Deck is just sort of, it's not necessarily showing its age, it's still very much a device that people who have a massive PC library will benefit from but at the same time I don't necessarily see this as incredibly surprising and if anything it's probably a pretty damning indication of things to come with the future of gaming hardware full stop as people are likely going to get priced out of gaming as a hobby or we're going to see gaming pull itself back in a major way so that people can still play games in 5 to even 10 years from now on their old consoles that they already have but hardware sales I don't think are going to benefit from these price hikes at all as shown even by something as popular as the Steam Deck. Did you buy a Steam Deck pre-price hike? Did you buy a Steam Deck post-price hike? If you've not bought one yet and you're waiting for the prices hopefully to go down let me know all that and I'll see you soon for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"