GRTV News - EA Sports FC 27 confirmed to launch in September

It'll offer three modes and a variety of gameplay improvements.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about the big news that broke yesterday in regards to EA Sports FC 27."
"We've got tons of official news and information about the game, including when it's going to be launching, the platforms, the different modes and stuff it's going to offer.Quite a lot to get through, so let's dive on in.Also, if I'm talking a little bit muted, I've currently got a few issues with my mouth, so I'm trying not to be too expressive, that's why I'm like I am."
"Anyway, EA Sports FC 27, to launch in September, will offer a new social football playground called The Grounds.Electronic Arts has dished out the details on this year's instalment in the football series and there are quite a few changes."
"So yeah, we were promised a more significant reveal for EA Sports FC 27 today or when the game was presented and Kylian Mbappe was revealed as the Ultimate Edition cover star for the project.Since then, we've learned Mbappe will also star on the Standard Edition cover, a version that teases the long-rumoured open world and that he's being joined by Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham on the Ultimate Plus Edition cover."
"For the first time, three editions of an EA FC game has ever been offered at once.Now we also have a ton of other information and news to spotlight.For one, we're told EA Sports FC 27 will offer a slate of new ways to play.This includes The Grounds, a mode described as a new social football playground and which is an expansion of the club's experience."
"It offers three distinct regions to explore, inspired by football heritage.It will span casual, fast-paced kickabouts to top-tier competition and will include customisable elements where the player can progress and personalise their own character on and off the pitch while being guided by mentors such as Mbappe, Chloe Kelly, Paulo Dybala and Alex Hunter."
"Add to this that the career transfer market is being rebuilt to be faster, smarter and more dynamic than ever.The aim is to improve manager career by enhancing transfer room, seeing player values influenced by club buying power, player potential, ratings and form."
"There are even promises of new negotiation tactics, bidding wars and a streamlined transfer process with rival clubs signing players more strategically.Naturally, there will also be tweaks to Football Ultimate Team, specifically in the all-new gallery which lets you immortalise your club and essentially make more out of collecting the various cards to complete sets spanning past and present eras of football."
"You can even increase the level of your gallery by doing so to earn rewards and enhance your club's identity.EA hasn't particularly shined the spotlight on gameplay-specific adjustments but we are told community-driven gameplay improvements are in store to enhance control and fluidity, featuring dynamic corners, stronger attacking awareness and rebalanced AI defending, contributing to a more player-focused experience."
"As for the launch plans for EA Sports FC 27, the game will debut on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Switch 1 and Switch 2, all on September 25th.There will be a week of early access for Ultimate and Ultimate Plus edition owners starting from September 18th."
"And we know what you're thinking, what separates these two versions?See the differences between the two iterations below.This is all the contents of the two Ultimate editions, so it's basically the same, it's just Ultimate Plus gets 4,000 more points and they get these things at the bottom as well."
"But anyway, this is the important bit here, because both versions will also be able to take advantage of the 7 days of early access should you buy a pre-order by September 24th, which mostly defeats the point if you wait this long, but there are added bonuses should you pre-order in good time too."
"If you pre-order by August 31st you will also get an 85 plus overall item to use in FUT, and if you pre-order by September 24th you will also get the Season 1 Premium Pass.This applies to both Ultimate versions, but the Ultimate Plus edition takes things a step further by also offering a Premium Pass for Seasons 1 through 5 and a whole of FUT card based on one of five options you can see below."
"The catch is the Ultimate Plus edition is only available until August 31st, as after you'll need to choose between one of the two other versions of the game.With all this in mind will you be snagging one of the various editions of EA Sports FC27?So yeah, quite a lot of changes and different things planned for this upcoming installment of the game."
"I think a couple of things to note is obviously it's getting a wide release, it's still a last generation title, PS4, Xbox One and also Switch One, which probably says a lot about the technical scale of the game I guess you could say.As for the finer details, they haven't really talked about it just yet, we're expecting lots of deep dives on the various different elements, they always do this, EA does, ahead of the launch of an FC game, they'll do deep dives on career, ultimate team, clubs, all these different modes and they'll explain what's different about them, so we haven't got that just yet, but we do have, we know the release date, we know the different versions, we know the cover stars and we know some of what to expect, but again not like a direct complete bit of information about all these things, but anyway this will be coming in good time so stay tuned for that, otherwise though that pretty much makes up the holy trinity of this year's mainstream games, EASC in late September, Modern Warfare 4 in late October, Grand Theft Auto 6 in mid to late November, so you know, the majority of people in your life who play video games but aren't particularly massively involved in the wider industry, those are probably the three games you're looking forward to later this year, nothing wrong with that at all, I for one, can't wait for Grand Theft Auto and I love Call of Duty so I'm going to check out Modern Warfare, but yeah that's sort of the holy trinity all lined up for this year, so get ready to hear a lot about them in the months ahead, but yeah that's the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV News, but I'll be back now on Monday for the next one, so I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on the other side."