GRTV News - Xbox introduces backwards compatibility for PC, bringing classics back to life

Old Xbox classics are getting a new lease of life on a new platform.
"Hi there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking Xbox and for the first time in a couple of weeks we're not talking layoffs, we're not talking the reset button, we're not talking cancel games, we're actually talking games getting brought back from the brink by a new backwards compatibility feature coming to PC."
"Now Xbox has kind of been a bit of a champion of backwards compatibility for a little while in the grand scheme of gaming for a long time in terms of perhaps around the last 10 years or so as you can play on your current Xbox console, classic Xbox games, Xbox 360 titles if you so wish, yadda yadda yadda, I could go on."
"Now they're bringing that backwards compatibility focus to PC with four original Xbox classics that have been kind of not exactly remastered or remade but they've been ported to PC with a couple of extra features as well.They are Blinks, The Time Sweeper, Conker, Live and Reloaded, Crimson Skies, High Road to Vengeance and Fusion Frenzy."
"So according to Jason Ronald, VP of Next Generation at Xbox, these are just the beginning of a broader effort to preserve Xbox games from the past and bring them to PC over time.This also marks the PC debut of these games which will also be available via Xbox Play Anywhere on your Xbox ROG Ally or ROG Ally X if you have either of those machines."
"In any case though, as I say, these are coming to PC for the first time which means that they are essentially being given a whole new lease on life through being able to be playable via Xbox.We're not sure whether this is just going to be focused on completely classic Xbox games for now or whether it will broaden out."
"My hope is, as a personal one, Viva Piñata.It's impossible to get that game apart from on Xbox 360 nowadays because of the way that games for Windows ended up and that closing down.But yeah, there's a lot of games that are trapped in the void because they were released on console and then never ported to PC via something like Steam or GOG or anything like that."
"So there is a lot of stuff out there that Xbox could bring back but at the same time, it's interesting that we're seeing a VP of Next Generation talk about backwards compatibility and bringing old games back to life because realistically, surely we should be focusing on what's new as well with Xbox and I understand they have plenty of that stuff as well but it does feel sometimes that backwards compatibility is a bit at odds with the growth that people want to see in the games industry because surely we should always be looking for something new."
"That's just a concept though, I don't have time to go into that in a GRTV News video but the headline is that Xbox is starting a big effort into backwards compatibility not just on its consoles but on PC as well.Are you interested in this?Are you going to try one of these four classic games?What classic game are you hoping Xbox brings back?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRTV News."
"Goodbye!"