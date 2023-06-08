GRTV News - Shigeru Miyamoto wants game companies to return to making actually meaningful titles

Instead of chasing trends.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another JRTV News, today we'll be talking a little bit about perhaps the most famous person in video games actually, Enshigeru Miyamoto, he's done a bit of an interview recently with Famitsu and during that interview he sort of, he gave a little bit of a, his sort of impression I guess you could say, on the video game industry as a whole as it is where it is now. Basically he said that we should, well developers, publishers, whoever's involved with making video games, should stop chasing trends and start actually making games that mean something. Then he's given us sort of an insight into the way that Nintendo operates its business. So anyway, let's take a look. So yeah, Enshigeru Miyamoto, stop chasing trends and start creating games that actually mean something. When we come up with new games, we start from the fundamentals, we don't begin by looking at existing games on the market. Even though he's no longer particularly involved in the actual development, there's absolutely no doubt Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario and Zelda among others, knows how to design and detain in games. In an interview in the latest issue of Famitsu via VGC, he shares some of his secrets and as expected offers a perspective that feels refreshingly creative. Miyamoto believes that games shouldn't be created with the goal of becoming a global hit, but rather should start with oneself and what is actually fun. That's how Super Mario, for example, became such an icon, even though it's essentially about a chubby middle-aged man who just happens to star in some of the best platforming adventures in history. Miyamoto explains, when we come up with new games, we start from the fundamentals. We don't begin by looking at existing games in the market and thinking if we tweak this part or combine that element, it would be fun. Instead we ask ourselves, why do people play games in the first place? He goes on to mention that Splatoon is a great example of how entertaining and unique a game can be when you take creative liberties instead of trying to chase a latest trend or replicate something others have already done. Splatoon is a classic example of this. The core concept was simple, what would happen if we had a game about painting an area and competing for territory? Turning that into a proper game is difficult, of course, but if the core concept had been different, the result wouldn't have turned out the way it did. Miyamoto believes that it was precisely this mindset that made Pokemon such a huge success in the second half of the 1990s. It could have just been another role-playing game, but it became something different because it was based on the creator's personal interest. Even with RPGs, if the starting point differs, if you start with a fundamental concept and shape it into an RPG, you end up with something completely different. That's exactly why Pokemon Red and Green turned out so differently from the RPGs that came before them. They were created based on Mr Tajari's own passionate experiences with insect collecting, the desire to trade with friends for species you hadn't caught yet and the drive to complete the collection. Coming up with something new and personal that you're truly passionate about is the right way to go, he argues, and this is exactly how Nintendo always works. So the reason Nintendo enjoys such strong global support is simply that we don't start by asking what's trending right now. Only by avoiding this mindset and stopping working specifically to create cash cows can one achieve those unique smash hits that define Nintendo, he argues. If you make things while constantly asking will this make money right away, you can't create anything truly unique or with broad appeal. That's why Miyamoto concludes with a piece of advice for all aspiring game creators to keep in mind which he believes will result in the best possible games. That's why when people at the company ask me to do what to do, ask me what to do, the only advice I can offer is you should turn your idea into a product in a way that best showcases the fact that you were the one who created it. What do you think of Shigeru Miyamoto's thoughts on game development which feel almost revolutionary in an era dominated by focus group tested live service productions? I don't think we really exist in an era dominated by live service productions anymore to be honest. I think that it's changed a lot. I mean there's always the odd live service game that arrives but I think there's quite a broad array of different video games that make their arrival but I do think Miyamoto's statements stand especially when you look at the triple A space and to a degree the double A as well. Indie kind of exists in its own world where creators make the games they want to make in the ways they want to make them but triple A can often feel a bit predictable and same with double A as well. So I would like to see this return. The problem is that the reason why the games business has gone this way is the same reason why the film business has gone the way it has into relying so heavily on reboots and sequels and stuff. The focus group tested stuff happens because then they get very good ideas to what people like what people want and if you get those things right a game will probably sell relatively well. So I can understand why they've done it but at the same time you lose some of that passion and some of that creativity and some of that authenticity that a lot of modern video games simply don't possess. So I'd like to see it return. I think Miyamoto's on to something there. Whether or not it will happen at sort of big established companies like you know Activision or Ubisoft or any of these ones that's a different question isn't it? But Nintendo will continue being Nintendo which is lovely to know. That's all the time I have though on today's episode of GRTV News but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the weeks. Until then I hope you enjoy the rest of your Thursday and I'll see you all on the next one."