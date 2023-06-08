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      GRTV News - Hasbro to lose $56 million over cancelled games "set to release in 2028 and beyond"

      Exodus and Warlock are safe, but other Hasbro video games may be up for the chop.

      Audio transcription

      "Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we're always here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."

      "So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from.
      Full gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."

      "Without further ado though today, Hasbro is set to lose 56 million dollars over cancelled games or it's down 56 million dollars or it's going to take a hit of around 56 million dollars depending on the way that you look at it.
      But in any case, they're still hopping on about Baldur's Gate 3 at Hasbro, at least according to the CEO Chris Cox."

      "As in the latest quarterly financial report, we see that the toymaker behind things like Transformers, Dungeons and Dragons, Monopoly, Magic the Gathering, all that sort of good stuff is facing 56 million dollars of a decrease in its value due to this cancelled games.
      Basically the layman's way of explaining this is that this isn't 56 million dollars that the company has lost or anything like that, it's more that on the book value of the products that it was going to create, those games that have been cancelled, that has now been removed."

      "So essentially it's down 56 million dollars but it was also kind of never up 56 million dollars if that makes sense.
      We do know however that the games that have been cancelled aren't anything that's coming out within the next year or so, things like Exodus, things like Warlock which was announced at the Game Awards and has a 2027 release window, those games aren't going anywhere by the looks of things but things like the G.I. Joe game might not be coming around."

      "We know that Stig Asmundsen's studio Giant Skull had a game in the works with Wizards of the Coast and with Hasbro but that was cancelled earlier in the year and we imagine that because these are unannounced games as well, we probably won't really hear about what they were until quite a bit from now but there were titles that were planned to release in 2028 and beyond so it's not really anything that you can say was massively exciting at that point but what we do know is there's a lot of focus still on, as I said at the start of the video, Baldur's Gate 3, a title that we're now nearly three years on from the release of the 1.0 version of and we still don't have an officially announced sequel."

      "Now Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast probably wanted Larian to do that sequel for them but Larian's busy working on Divinity and so you have to find a new studio for that.
      Perhaps we will only see a reveal within a year or so of that game's release but the fact that we are three years out and we haven't got solid word on a sequel could be quite concerning considering that we are kind of, I don't want to say we're back in terms of development cycles, but three years without any peep of a potential sequel is actually quite disappointing and a bit rare for a lot of games now. We're out of the COVID years of things taking, pretty much everything taking seven years to come out or to get some kind of traction for us and there are games that do end up being delayed and delayed and delayed like, you know, Grand Theft Auto is probably the biggest and most recent example but when you think about something like a Baldur's Gate, considering it's going to a new studio, you'd probably want to get work on that and get some sort of announcement so that people can get excited about it as quickly as possible. Maybe I'm wrong though, we'll have to wait and see as Hasbro isn't perhaps as all in on gaming as it was a few years ago. Do you think this is a smart move by Hasbro to cancel titles at this stage? Do you think it's something that they should have been a sort of wait and see on because they've not released that many games since Baldur's Gate 3 at this point? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRTV news. Goodbye!"

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