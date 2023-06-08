GRTV News - EA Sports FC 27 has named Kylian Mbappe as its cover star

At least for the Ultimate Edition and for EA Sports FC Mobile.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we are going to be talking a little bit about EA Sports FC because it's that time of year where this cycle starts to kick off again and we start getting information about this year's instalment."
"Now we don't know the official release date yet, we don't even technically know the platforms it's coming to yet but these things can be somewhat inferred, EA Sports pretty much always launches on, well let's say all platforms, definitely PS5, definitely Xbox Series X and S, most definitely Switch, let's say Switch 2 and probably PC as well."
"And as for the release date, there have been previous information that suggests it will be launching at the end of September but what you'd have to say with this game is that it is going to be competing with Call of Duty, it is going to be competing with Grand Theft Auto, it exists in that same sort of Anthropocene, that sort of same player base, meaning a September release, getting ahead of both of those games probably does itself a lot of favours but also those other games that are going to be attracting similar audiences as well."
"As for today though, we know the cover star, or at least seemingly one of the cover stars, so let's take a look at that and also when we are going to learn more about EA FC 27.So yeah, Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, sorry, named as the cover star of EA Sports FC 27, he'll appear on the cover of the Ultimate Edition of the game and EA Sports FC Mobile, suggesting another athlete will helm the Standard Edition of the game."
"It's getting to the time of year when Electronic Arts shares information about the next chapter of its long-running and immensely popular football series, EA Sports FC 27 has been revealed to the public and while full details on the game have yet to be shared, we do know some fairly crucial information including which athlete will be starring on the cover of the title."
"So granted, there is a bit of a catch here as the athlete in question has only been confirmed to be the cover star for the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 27 and for EA Sports FC Mobile, suggesting he'll be sharing the cover duties with another athlete for the Standard Edition.And just to pick up on that, in the information that EA has sent, they do specifically state it's going to be the cover star for the Ultimate Edition and EA FC Mobile, there's no direct mention of the Standard Edition and you'll see that reflected in the image at the bottom in a minute."
"This is yet to be confirmed too, but we do know Israel Madrid and France forward Kylian Mbappe will be headlining the premier version of the football game coming off the back of a season, which will have trophy lists for his respective teams, includes a slate of individual awards spanning La Liga top scorer, Champions League, Golden Boot and also the all-time record for goals scored at the FIFA World Cup."
"This will be the first time Mbappe has appeared on an EA Sports FC cover, but not the first time for a Real Madrid player thanks to Jude Bellingham's multiple appearances, even if it does mark a return to form since he headlined FIFA 23 when he was still at Paris Saint-Germain alongside at the time Chelsea's Sam Kerr."
"Speaking about this honour, Mbappe stated, To be featured on the cover of an EA Sports FC title for the first time is a very special moment for me.It's an honour to continue my long-term relationship with the franchise and its latest chapter."
"Alongside the players who have shaped its history, I can't wait for everyone to experience FC 27.EA is using this reveal as a kickstarter for a slate of new information about the coming game, all of which will be shared in the days ahead."
"This will include the first gameplay trailer being issued on July 23rd at 5pm, 6pm CEST.And again, this is the image here, and this is all the assets we have yet for this game.And it's EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Edition.So yeah, whether this will mean different stars being lined up for the regular edition is unclear."
"We have seen EA look to share the load a little bit in regards to who gets the cover star duties.You know, we talk about FIFA 23 when Mbappe shared it with Sam Kerr, I think it was last year when it was Jude Bellingham sharing with Jamal Musiala."
"So there is capacity for it.As for who would be the best fit for the standard edition, the only other person that's, there's a handful of people you could probably say that have had more illustrious seasons than Mbappe, Harry Kane, Rodri, you know, a few different faces that you could probably throw into that sort of Ballon d'Or equation."
"So maybe they'll be exploring them.I can't, maybe it'll be, and again, maybe it'll be a female footballer.It's hard to tell.Maybe Mbappe is the cover star for all of them."
"It's hard to know.It really is.Maybe they'll do something like they've done in the past, although usually they reserve this idea for the ultimate edition, where they bring on lots of legends."
"It's hard to tell.Either way, we'll stay tuned.The one thing that's most likely won't have is some sort of national team on the front cover because obviously EA and FIFA split a few years ago, so it would make less sense to say, you know, put the Spanish national team on the front cover, but we'll see, we'll see."
"Either way, though, we'll get more information about the game this week, so stay tuned for that and hopefully, you know, we'll also get that confirmation platforms release date, all that good stuff.You'll be able to find it all on your local Game Reactor region."
"Otherwise, that's all the time that I have right now, but I'll be back tomorrow for the next year to you News of the Week, so until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday and I'll see you all on the next one."