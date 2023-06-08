GRTV News - Here's when we'll get our first look at The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past

Gamescom will see us get a glimpse at the final Witcher 3 expansion.
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"So for the review of today, we're talking The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, Songs of the Past, the third major expansion for The Witcher 3, almost definitely going to be the last one here you'd imagine that's coming out in the year 2027.It's going to be getting it's first proper reveal at Gamescom opening night live which is and I quote, and I check, I believe a month and a couple of days away because it is going to be in the last week, full week of August."
"CD Projekt Red via The Witcher's official account announced that it's going to be on the 25th of August as I said, a month and a few days away.We're getting a glimpse, probably being quite a key word there of The Witcher 3, Songs of the Past and not much else is told."
"We don't know whether it will be like full gameplay, whether it will be a cinematic reveal trailer, whether it will be anything else but we're only getting a glimpse, we're only getting a taste.As Ben writes, there's not a mention of whether that means it will be playable at the Gamescom show floor as well."
"It might not be, there might be some hands off demos, things that we'll report on when we get back from Gamescom, stuff like that.You never really know with this sort of stuff, especially if it's not pre-confirmed ahead of time."
"There's going to be a lot of games at Gamescom so perhaps CD Projekt Red doesn't want to throw The Witcher 3's latest expansion in there with that.At the same time, The Witcher 3, Songs of the Past, even though it's an expansion for like an 11 year old game, is still going to be a big talking point if it's playable, if people can see it."
"However, as I said, we don't know.What we do know is that possibly it could get a release date in 2027.There were reports that it could be coming out this year but it was pushed back to, well internally probably considering it was never officially confirmed to be coming this year but it was pushed into 2027 as a release date which might mean that we're not getting it too far into 2027."
"You also got to think about The Witcher 4's release as well which could be coming any time between now and 2028 but I believe there is a plan to get three Witcher games out pretty sharpish to create a whole new trilogy based around Ciri.So again, whatever CD Projekt Red's internal timeline is, you'd imagine it's actually going to be moving quite quickly because a lot of people will want more of The Witcher 3 but at the same time a lot of people will want a whole new game to explore, especially one that's going to be looking like a massive, massive visual, technical and story improvement from what we saw 11 years ago with The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt."
"But yeah, apart from that, Songs of the Past, it'll probably reveal a lot more about the story, we'll probably know a lot more of a basic idea of what Geralt's going to be getting into and how this will link into The Witcher 4 because that's basically the idea of this expansion is that it'll be that bridge between The Witcher 3's ending and The Witcher 4's beginning."
"But yeah, we'll just have to wait and see next month.Are you excited about The Witcher 3, Songs of the Past?Are you hoping that it'll be playable?Are you going to Gamescom?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRPG news, goodbye!"