The UK-based retailer is struggling again, following facing similar issues in 2011.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be touching on a development that came to fruition yesterday. It's in regards to one of the biggest retail game companies, at least in the UK, because, well, a lot of things have been happening as of late, and this latest thing shows that Physicalpedia is probably in a really tough spot, so basically game has fallen into administration again, I don't know whether this is the second time or whether it's the third time, I know that it happened back in like 2011, but this time, this time's a very different beast because of where game is in regards to its health, I'm not sure you're going to see game come back from this one, but we'll see, but anyway, let's take a look at what's happening first. So yeah, another game, gaming retail giant falls, UK-based game collapses into administration again, the retail company is said to owe £60 million, it's becoming increasingly difficult for physical media retailers, especially in the video game industry, and things won't be getting any better either when considering PlayStation's recent decision to stop producing physical media for new games come January 2028. So while there are a few surviving titans in the UK, as one example, many physical retailers have been struggling or closing down with games seemingly about to follow suit, the UK and Ireland-based companies recently went through a period of closing down most of its stores around the country, and despite investment and plans to adjust its business to adapt to shifting consumer habits, game has now fallen into administration, an additional time after doing so in 2011, as per the Herald Scotland. It's said game currently owes £15.8 million as well, suggesting any rescue would be a pricey and risky affair. The administration, the administrators in charge of game has issued a statement wherein they attribute the company's struggles to a variety of elements, including the global chip shortage and a lack of new major consoles. Despite these efforts, the company's financial position continues to deteriorate during the final quarter of 2025, which historically had been one of the busiest trading months for the business. There have been no major console releases since 2020, and large manufacturers have cited global chip shortages as a reason for further delays."
"As for what this means, the game is unclear, but the administrators have expressed that having reviewed the company's financial and operational position, it was concluded that the business was no longer viable, and that it is currently anticipated that there will be insufficient funds available to enable the distribution to be made to unsecured creditors, other than by the way of the prescribed part."
"I don't like the statement they put out, because saying there's no major console releases since 2020 doesn't make any sense on two points for one. Console generations usually last about 7-8 years. A 6-year console generation is usually rather short, so we're not expecting a new console anyway, since the latest ones came out in 2020, so that's like a weird cop-out."
"Likewise, we have had a new console generation in the Nintendo Switch 2, so there has been a major console release. So, to say there hasn't been any major console releases since 2020 is simply put, false.And then, you know, the mention about the global ship shortages as a reason for the delays of consoles, that should make a difference. For game, at least. You know, there's still plenty of PS5s and Xbox Series Xs, and Switch 1s and Switch 2s out there to sell. It's just simply put, people don't go through a retailer like game anymore. Consumer habits have to have transitioned. I haven't been to a game in probably a decade, and even back then, in the mid-2010s, I remember what a game used to be like. It used to be a store where there'd be a few new physical games that you could pick up. There'd be an absolute ton of pre-owned titles that you could pick up. Loads of sort of, let's call it geek merch. Pop Funkos and all that stuff. Just like walls and walls and walls of that stuff. I don't think game ever adapted to the shifting consumer trends, and I think that's what we're seeing here."
"Again, they did fall into administration in the early 2010s, and they got out of it. But this one, I don't think they will be able to get out of, for simple reason that since over the last, again, probably like 15 years, decade maybe, they've shut down majority of their stores across the United Kingdom and Ireland, specifically the full stores. I think there's maybe the one left in London, if I'm not insane. But anyway, the majority of game stores no longer exist on their own. They are basically in the back of an existing store like a Sports Direct. And because of that being the case, I don't think you're going to see somebody come and bail a game out now. It does make me wonder in regards to how this will reflect other, let's say, entertainment retailers in the future. If you look at the UK alone, we're talking CX and we're talking HMV. This is probably a sign of the things to come a little bit, because consumer habits are trending and we don't, especially a store like this that sells game-centric stuff specifically, a medium which is becoming increasingly digital."
"I just don't think it has much of a future in that regards. Convenience is beating out the nature of offering a more curated experience. And yeah, I'm not too sure whether game will come back from this and whether or not this is a sign of things to come for the other ones as well, for the rival companies. But again, yeah, they own about 15.8 million pounds in its debt at this point. So they're in a pretty tough spot, both financially and also probably in the eyes of consumers around the world as well. So I'm not too sure you're going to see game come back from this one, which would mean the UK high street is losing another game retailer and across the country, or yeah, there's very few alternatives left at this point."
"But yeah, that's the time I have for today's episode of GeoTV News. I'll be back tomorrow for the next one of the week where we'll most likely won't be talking about game.But you know, some other game company gets shut down, it would surprise me, especially when it comes to retailers like this. But yeah, thank you for joining me and I'll see you on the next GeoTV News tomorrow."