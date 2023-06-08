GRTV News - The multiverse unites to take on Doom in Avengers: Doomsday

We've got our first full look at all the teams coming together to take on Doctor Doom in the new Avengers movie.
"Hello, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed or whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Game Reactor Network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Game Reactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking Avengers Doomsday, the first trailer's out, I'm just going to play the trailer for you in the background, I'm going to turn the volume off because otherwise it might mess up with you hearing me versus you hearing the trailer."
"In any case, the trailer is out and as we kind of knew already considering the cast announcements, considering all the news coming from this, considering the posters and the teasers and the things we've seen before, a lot of the cast has already been revealed, a lot of the story elements have kind of been revealed as well but this actually looks, at least from the trailer, like the film might not focus on Doom as much as we first thought."
"Doom is this sort of new Thanos-like figure played by Robert Downey Jr. who's going to be causing all sorts of mayhem in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but at least from this trailer we're shown a lot of the Avengers, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four all meeting up and some of them getting along with each other, some of them not getting along with each other."
"In the case that you'll see in a minute or so of Shang-Chi fighting Gambit and Yelena fighting Mystique, it seems like there's going to be especially some clashes between the Mutants and the New Avengers but the Fantastic Four seem to be getting on with everyone as they arrive in Wakanda."
"We see Loki with his TVA badge just there and we see a lot of other different elements here as well.As I said, not too much Doom.It seems that we're going to be, as we know, we're getting Secret Wars next year which is likely going to be the culmination of this two movie plotline."
"It seems that a lot of this is going to be setting up our final confrontations, our final showdowns in a similar way to the way that Infinity War set up Endgame.So we will have likely some battles but mostly it will be sort of toys mashing against each other with our heroes battling rather than villains."
"As you see, Doom does take on Thor and does the whole two finger stop on his axe there and we see Steve Rogers come back with Mjolnir but apart from that there's not too much that's going to really show us a lot of interaction with Doom and I think that could end up being to the film's detriment or to its favour depending on how well the rest of the story goes together because it's already focusing on multiversal stuff, it's already focusing on a lot of different characters coming together and balancing that and the film is called Doom's Day so you would arguably hope that there's a lot of Doom in that because the thing with Infinity War was that that film was focused pretty much on Thanos as its protagonist as it was about him pulling together all the Infinity Stones."
"On the flip side of that, Doom's Day is going to be quite different as it seems to be focused on bringing the Avengers and our heroes and the X-Men and the Fantastic Four back together but we'll have to wait to December to see.We'll probably get another trailer in the meantime but yeah, does this direction excite you about Avengers Doom's Day?Do you think Marvel's not sharing everything and this is just perhaps the first 30 minutes of the movie?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRPG news, goodbye."