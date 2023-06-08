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Fading Echo

How does Samantha Beart go about bringing something new to each role?

We spoke with the Fading Echo and Baldur’s Gate III actor.

GR Misc

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Movie Trailers

Avengers: Doomsday - Official Trailer

Avengers: Doomsday - Official Trailer
Wuthering Waves - Elysium Animated Series Reveal

Wuthering Waves - Elysium Animated Series Reveal
The Runner - Official Trailer

The Runner - Official Trailer
The Uprising - Official Trailer

The Uprising - Official Trailer
The Whisper Man - Official Trailer

The Whisper Man - Official Trailer
Mayday - Official Trailer

Mayday - Official Trailer
Crystal Lake - Official Teaser

Crystal Lake - Official Teaser
Digger - Official Trailer

Digger - Official Trailer
Idiots - Official Trailer

Idiots - Official Trailer
Hope - Official Trailer

Hope - Official Trailer
Buddy - Official Teaser Trailer

Buddy - Official Teaser Trailer
Bad Apples - Official Trailer

Bad Apples - Official Trailer
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Trailers

Final Fantasy X - 25th Anniversary Special Movie

Final Fantasy X - 25th Anniversary Special Movie
Fading Echo - Gameplay Trailer

Fading Echo - Gameplay Trailer
High Times - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer

High Times - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Ultrapool - Release Date Announcement Secret Sauce Showcase trailer

Ultrapool - Release Date Announcement Secret Sauce Showcase trailer
Waterpark Simulator - Official 1.0 Launch Trailer

Waterpark Simulator - Official 1.0 Launch Trailer
Goblin Cleanup - Steam Early Access Launch Trailer

Goblin Cleanup - Steam Early Access Launch Trailer
The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian - Release date announcement trailer

The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian - Release date announcement trailer
Goblin Cleanup - Console Announcement Trailer with @mashed

Goblin Cleanup - Console Announcement Trailer with @mashed
Hellcat - Official Trailer

Hellcat - Official Trailer
Pro Jank Footy - Release Date Trailer

Pro Jank Footy - Release Date Trailer
Cosmo Tales - Convergence Showcase Trailer

Cosmo Tales - Convergence Showcase Trailer
Graft - Morphosis Trailer

Graft - Morphosis Trailer
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Events

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