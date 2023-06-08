GRTV News - Bethesda shares massive updates for The Elder Scrolls VI and Fallout 5

Both games are in production to some degree.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another JRTV News, today we're going to be touching on the big developments that happened at the end of last week in regards to all things Bethesda, we're going to look specifically at the Fallout and the Elder Scrolls stuff because well they're both pretty big news, it kind of feels like Bethesda, they wanted to dispel some claims I guess and set the record straight so they put out this big statement, this big block of text on social media where they talked about what they're doing in the future and they basically said the Elder Scrolls 6 is the next game they're going to be doing, that Fallout 5 is going to be following it, that both games are in production to some degree, the latter being in pre-production and basically there's a lot coming, so anyway let's dive on in and we'll start with the Elder Scrolls, or we will once I do this, very unprofessional of me, anyway Bethesda the Elder Scrolls 6 is our primary development focus today, the studio is working on both ESO 6 and Fallout 5 simultaneously but the former takes priority, Bethesda Game Studios is in the process of sharing a ton of news and information about its upcoming projects and while we've already explored the information relating to Fallout 5, or we will do in a second on this, there are also updates worthy of note for the Elder Scrolls 2, for one Bethesda explains the Elder Scrolls 6 is our primary development focus today with the majority of our team currently working on the next chapter of the franchise, the game is being built on the Creation Engine 3 platform which has been in construction ever since Starfield arrived and is also being used to simultaneously create Fallout 5 as well, the main element that's worthy of note is Fallout 5 is in pre-production even though the engine allows our teams to support multiple projects simultaneously with new tools, rendering and systems that define our games, speaking of the Elder Scrolls again Bethesda adds we know it's been a very long wait for the sequel before also clarifying the next chapter is on the way, where we're headed, where we're, where we, where we plan to be, loving how it looks and playing it every day, this is certainly good news and suggests the Elder Scrolls 6 won't actually be too far down the line, as for the wider The Elder Scrolls franchise, while reports suggest ZeniMax Online Studios has been gutted by the recent Xbox layoffs, Bethesda notes the Elder Scrolls Online developer is being brought closer together and that it will partner closely on the wider ESO franchise while still continuing to deliver incredible new experiences for the Elder Scrolls Online, we promise more planned for the future now season one Return of the Thieves Guild has launched and that there are efforts to align more directly across the franchise, we can create even better experiences for players, that's the big statement but before we look at that let's go and talk about Fallout, so yeah Fallout 5 is the long-range destination and one of our biggest priorities explains Bethesda, the major game developers confirm there are multiple Fallout projects in development or in active development right now, when you consider the frequent re-releases of Fallout and the Elder Scrolls games it can be easy to stereotype Bethesda Game Studios as a company that is resting on its laurels a tad, new and lengthy social media posts from the developer shows this won't be the case for the years to come, in a detailed post looking into each of Bethesda's major franchises the developer reveals Fallout 5 is in fact on the horizon for the studio, it won't be coming anytime soon but there is effort and emphasis being placed on bringing the next mainline instalment into the saga to life, Bethesda explains Fallout is one of our biggest priorities today, Fallout 5 remains our long-range destination, we have multiple Fallout projects in active development right now, as such it was also confirmed that Obsidian is working with Bethesda on a new Fallout project where we'll get more information in the future, there are even remasters of both Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas on the horizon, similarly it's confirmed Fallout Season 3 is in active production, while there won't be a Fallout Day broadcast in 2026 Bethesda does intend to go all out to mark the 30th anniversary of the series with an in-person event in Washington DC in 2027."
"So my immediate takes from both of these things is A, maybe Bethesda's going a bit overboard with all the Fallout stuff, I love Fallout and I think it's a good and interesting universe but Fallout 5 remakes or remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas, Fallout 76 continuing to do its thing, a new Obsidian Fallout game, it's like we're going to be getting a Fallout game every couple of years and maybe even at a faster rate than that, whether that's a good thing or not I'm not too sure, there can be a little bit of fatigue when it comes to putting out so many things in relation to a series, I think more than anything what people have been looking for is a little bit of visibility that these things are being worked on, mainly the core Bethesda game studios or the Bethesda softworks, that studio has been not the most prolific in its output as of late, to see that they have things on the horizon it's exciting."
"I think the big thing to take from the Elder Scrolls news though more than anything is where we plan to be, loving how it looks and playing it every day which suggests that it's in a good state or it's in an increasingly good state, games are playable quite early through the development cycle so it doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to be launching in a year's time or something like that, it's probably still going to be 2028 at the earliest but it does show that there's good solid production on this game and progress being underway so maybe again, maybe 2028 is a good time to look at this game now instead of saying 2028 tentatively, either way though it's good news, lots of Bethesda stuff coming up down the lines and also a lot of questions being answered as well so maybe in the 2027 game cycles when we start seeing maybe hints and teases for the Elder Scrolls 6, who knows."
"But anyway that's all the time that I have but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next year team news of the week so until then I hope you enjoy the rest of your Monday and I'll see you all on the next one."