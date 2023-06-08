GRTV News - Kratos is being recast in Prime Video's live-action God of War series

Actor Ryan Hurst unfortunately suffered a major injury on set.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking about Kratos, or the actor behind him sorry for Prime Video's live action God of War series as Ryan Hurst has suffered a torn bicep while on set and will be recast, or the role of Kratos is going to be recast following a pause in production."
"So the news broke last night that while filming Amazon's God of War series, Ryan Hurst, an actor known for Sons of Anarchy and for playing Thor in God of War Ragnarok, suffered a torn bicep, a very very serious injury which required surgery, however Hurst has since gone under surgery, under the knife and is now in recovery."
"However, that recovery was expected to take 4-6 months, which means that filming would have to resume in 2027.That's something that Amazon isn't willing to do and nor is Sony and so instead they're going to try and push forward and get a new Kratos in as fast as possible."
"It's expected, as Ben writes here, that preparations are going to begin in around mid-August with shooting to commence again in mid-October.Now that's still quite a delay on the God of War series' production but 4 episodes were apparently already shot of the series with Kratos and Atreus' actor Callum Vinson, who is expected to retain his role because he didn't get injured and doesn't need more time off to recover."
"However, a lot of people are seeing this as quite unfortunate for Hurst considering he was pretty fondly recognised for his role in the past God of War games and he was one of the people who seemed to really understand the source material and want to give this a go as much of a go as possible as a fan of the games as well as being an actor himself."
"But yeah, this is very unfortunate for them considering that there's probably going to be a delay on the initial release date.We didn't actually have a release window or date for the God of War series but you'd imagine that if Amazon were shooting it this year they might have wanted it out by the end of next year for example."
"That might get pushed back at this point.And it's also unfortunate for Hurst and it will mean that we'll have a new Kratos and that they'll have to reshoot about 4 episodes of content as I said before.We don't have anyone in the running for the new Kratos at the minute but it's possible that there will be fancasts coming in left, right and centre as this news continues to break over the weekend."
"Yeah, unfortunate really for Ryan Hurst.I feel very bad for him considering as well but it's not his fault that he's got injured on set unless maybe it was and he was doing something incredibly stupid but I doubt it.And it's just one of those things that happens."
"People get injured on set quite a lot in productions and then having to take 46 months out but then also finding out that you're losing your job that could have been, you know, if God of War proved to be a success for Amazon, could have been a multi-season deal with you as the guy for it is really, really unfortunate."
"So yeah, really feel for Ryan Hurst and I hope he recovers as quickly as possible.Who do you think is going to be the person to replace him for the God of War series?What do you think about the God of War series instantly trying to recast Kratos rather than waiting it out with its initial choice?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more JFTB news, goodbye."
"JFTB"