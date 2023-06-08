GRTV News - Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush is launching earlier than expected

The game has been pulled forward to early September.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about one of the sort of bigger games that are launching in September. We've been kind of expecting some games to abdicate their release dates, to change their release dates because there's just too many things launching at once. But interestingly, the way that everything's changing is now it's gone from being a really busy late September to a really busy early September. And particularly we're talking about Hot Wheels Infinite Rush."
"The game was supposed to be launched on September 24th, which was the day before Onimusha Weared the Sword. But September 24th is also the day that Control Resident and Silent Hill Townfall both still launch. And Milestone and PlayOn have decided they're going to bring Hot Wheels' launch forward like Capcom did with Onimusha. I think Onimusha is now set for September 5th. Hot Wheels is now officially set for September 11th. But there is a couple of days of early access as well. Or is it September 10th? It might be September 10th."
"There's lots of release dates in early September. We'll dive on in and we'll figure this out.So yeah, Hot Wheels Infinite Rush is launching two weeks earlier than expected. Another game is looking to avoid the incredibly busy late September launch period, making early September increasingly hectic as a byproduct. So yeah, after the not E3 period and when it became very, very clear too many games were launching on the same day or within too tight of a time period, particularly in late September, we began to expect a few adjustments to the launch calendar. The first piece to fall into place saw Onimusha Weared the Sword debuting three weeks earlier than expected, jumping from September 25th to September 4th. And now similar is happening for Milestone's Hot Wheels Infinite Rush 2. The Italian developer has just announced plans to launch Hot Wheels Infinite Rush two weeks earlier than expected on September 10th, meaning it will now leave September 24th as the date on which Control Resident and Silent Hill Townfall will battle it out. Whilst September 10th is a date where a few major games are launching, this move does continue to make early September an incredibly intense, busy period of the year, as in a week of the Blood of Dormwalker, Onimusha Weared the Sword, Halloween the Game, Orbitals, Valheim's 1.0 edition, Screenbound and now Hot Wheels Infinite Rush will all launch."
"We can also add to that as well because it was announced 10 minutes after this announcement, but NHL 27 will launch on September 27th, uh September 7th, September 11th too.Anyway, add to that not to mention Marvel's Wolverine coming a few days later with Blizzcon occurring too. As for Hot Wheels Infinite Rush, the game will also now kick off its early access period on September 7th too, and for a taste of what's to come you can check out our first preview of the game with launch planned for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and Switch too."
"So yeah, Hot Wheels is coming earlier than expected. Again, this early September period now is going to be absolutely mega, especially considering this sort of stuff is happening almost a week after Gamescom, so basically when that Gamescom period kicks off, it's going to be full steam ahead for a while because we've got two major games launching in Gamescom week as well, in Control Resonance, in the Plague Tale Resonance, or Resonance of Plague Tale Legacy, and also Star Wars Zero Company. So, lots of major things happening later this month, and lots of major things happening across September. It's actually, the way that things are happening now, it's almost like we get a really busy start to September, then we get a little bit of a break in between in the middle of September, and then it gets a bit crazy again towards the end, so it's going to be, it's going to be interesting. Would I be surprised if some of these games decide to change their release dates again? I don't know, I don't know. I don't know if they're going to change their release dates again. Maybe not. You know, there's a lot of things happening, and I don't know whether there's a capacity for all of it, but we'll see."
"So, until we know more though, we'll be sure to get you posted, and otherwise that's all the time that I have, but I'll be back now on Monday for the next GRT News of the Week. So, I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on the next one."