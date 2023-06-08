Joe Abercrombie gives an update on The Devils movie adaptation

The highly anticipated fantasy movie is coming, but don't expect it soon.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole. So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado though today, we're talking something a little bit different, we're talking Joe Abercrombie, the guy who wrote the First Lord trilogy, the guy who wrote The Devils, which was recently announced to be getting a movie adaptation by none other than James Cameron himself. Now this is something that as I say was only announced I believe around last year if not early this year and hasn't really had any major updates since because both Abercrombie and Cameron seem to be very very busy but Joe Abercrombie did attend Celsius 232, an event that was also attended by Gamereactor so this is our sort of exclusive story here, lovely provided by Alberto, thank you very much for the story."
"In any case, Abercrombie doesn't have much to say but he does say that the project is moving forward. He's currently working on the sequel to The Devils titled The Heretics which is going to be the second part of another trilogy. Abercrombie likes working in trilogies, he's done two trilogies for his First Lord fantasy series and is now working as I say on the next part of The Devils which is a series in which a fantasised version of Europe has a threat of constant elf invasion and the elves aren't like Tolkien-ish elves in that they have massive eyes, pointed teeth and love to eat human flesh. So basically on the panel that Abercrombie talked about he also talked about other projects as well, his day-to-day writing life, his relationship with movies and television which is something which might become handy in writing for The Devils adaptation. He's already written an episode of Love, Death and Robots, he has experience with film and television in the past as he was once an editor before becoming an author and so it's likely that he's going to bring that experience to adapting The Devils but anyway even if a script is something that he would be comfortable providing for Cameron or working alongside Cameron with I would doubt that that's going to be a first priority for him considering as mentioned that he's working on the sequel The Heretics right now. It's possible that he will finish that trilogy before even considering putting the movie out there so that there could be a plot for the movie trilogy for example. One thing that's for sure though is that Abercrombie isn't stopping here with his work going to film and television and beyond because he's also said that he's coming after Brandon Sanderson, not inexactly but he said Joe Abercrombie is going after Brandon Sanderson, probably making reference to the fact that Sanderson has his big fantasy world finally getting its major TV series adaptations with Apple TV which is going to be a huge monumental project the likes of which we've not seen for a very very long time since Tolkien's works and George RR Martin's works were adapted but it seemed perhaps that we could have some more adaptations of Abercrombie's work in the future. We know that James Cameron is pretty busy as well right now though so perhaps this will be something that comes after we've had the era of Sanderson. Are you ready for an era of Abercrombie? Are you excited for The Devils adaptation? Have you read the book itself? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."