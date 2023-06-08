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Sea of Thieves meets R.E.P.O.? - S.O.N.A.R. Interview with David Martinez

We're chatting with Abylight's marketing lead again to talk about the freshly announced game S.O.N.A.R.

Audio transcription

"Hi Gamereactor friends, we're in Madeira for the Madeira Games Summit.
As you can see by the background, it's a very seaside environment.
It's beautiful, it's really windy."

"But we wanted to do this here because it's a sea topic we're going to have.
And we wanted this to be part of our different interview.
But we had to split our interview in two because this was confidential.
And now we can learn a little bit more about your new game at Abylight."

"And yeah, we couldn't talk about that, but it's of course related to the sea.
And it's going to take us underwater.
So what's the elevator pitch for your new game?
Well, the game is called Sonar, which stands for Submarine Operators Not Actually Ready."

"And it's a four-player online game in which you have to join a team, summon your friends and go, you said so, deep underwater into a submarine.
You will have to cooperate to control a high-technology submarine and then carry out missions which may be, you know, sinking enemy ships or recovering treasures underwater, maybe stealth or evade mines."

"So it is lots of missions, but the game is not just about simulation.
It's about having a great time.
So crazy things are going to happen while you carry out these missions.
And you can expect, at least if you are not perfectly coordinated, you can expect lots of crazy things happening on board."

"So, If I'm correct, it has got a little bit of Sea of Thieves or Pirate flavor to it, in that you can sink other ships and you can find treasures and you have to cooperate.
Is that one of the sources of inspiration you draw from?
Or is it more based in the movies in the 90s and this sort of feeling where you're isolated and everything is dark?
Yeah, you're definitely right. There's both of them."

"We have the movie's inspiration and this Cold War cinema inspiration for the main theme and things like, you know, not making any noise because you don't want to, you know, be spotted by an enemy frigate, for instance.
But at the same time, the gameplay is heavily inspired by, you know, games such as Sea of Thieves or Repo or, you know, even RV There Yet."

"So the idea is having both of them.
You will have to play, you know, you're going around the submarine, maneuvering with nine different stations.
So it means, you know, setting the course or maybe launching torpedoes."

"Setting the dive depth, steering the wheel so you are evading obstacles.
But at the same time, you have to be very careful with, you know, maybe water leaks or fires. Maybe you're getting hungry.
You have health problems. So it's a bit of everything."

"And the key here is, you know, having a good time and coordinating with your friends to carry out the mission.
So there is a little bit of resource management.
And I guess that comes from your strategic background at the studio."

"And if I'm correct, you have both PVE and PVP missions because you mentioned a frigate, some sort of environmental hazard.
But also, I guess, it's submarine versus submarine where other four players are, you know, 4v4 or 4v4v4."

"Yeah, that's it. We have, as you said, so we have a complete campaign in which you carry out different missions against the IA and, well, the environment is changing and so on.
And we have submarine versus submarine, which means 4v4 gameplay, which I think it's, you know, it's the most fun you're going to have."

"And it's also the most difficult.
You find that fighting another submarine is not that easy.
And, yeah, it depends a lot on how you coordinate with your friends.
And finally, what's the status of the project?
I don't know. At the current time, when this will be published, we don't know."

"But what can you tell me?
You know, this is being unveiled much later into development than other previous games.
Yeah, you can see we have already gameplay.
We have an extensive testing because this kind of game needs a lot of testing."

"We are building this game with the help of the community.
So the great thing is the game is almost ready.
We are planning to launch on 2026.
And I don't know if I'll be able to say a certain date when this interview is going to be on Game Reactor."

"But the thing is, yeah, it is very soon and the game is almost ready.
Fantastic. I'm looking forward to playing 4v4 in this game.
And I'm pretty sure it won't sink.
So thank you so much for your time, David."

"Thank you again.
Thank you."

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