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Videos
Nova
A Nova movie is officially on the way
Loki showrunner Michael Waldron will be penning the script for the flick.
Published 2026-07-16 15:32
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GR Misc
Warhammer 40,000 - Armageddon Launch Box Unboxing
on the 25th of June 2026 at 15:49
Bubsy 4D - Nintendo Switch 2 "Pawsome Edition" Unboxing
on the 10th of June 2026 at 13:15
A Minecraft Movie’s sequel will officially be known as Squared
on the 6th of June 2026 at 14:10
Warhammer Skulls 10th Anniversary Press Kit Unboxing
on the 13th of May 2026 at 17:00
Ereban: Shadow Legacy - Press Kit unboxing
on the 13th of May 2026 at 09:24
Voidwrought - Collector's Edition unboxing
on the 13th of May 2026 at 09:17
What is your favourite costume? And do you identify all the anime and video game characters in the reel?
on the 6th of May 2026 at 14:12
Directive 8020 - Press Kit Unboxing
on the 5th of May 2026 at 23:59
How many more Mortal Kombat movies could be made?
on the 5th of May 2026 at 15:50
Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing
on the 16th of April 2026 at 08:00
Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 12:24
Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 11:53
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Videos
Sea of Thieves meets R.E.P.O.? - S.O.N.A.R. Interview with David Martinez
on the 16th of July 2026 at 15:00
Joe Abercrombie gives an update on The Devils movie adaptation
on the 16th of July 2026 at 12:46
GRTV News - The Batman - Part II has been delayed once again
on the 16th of July 2026 at 07:45
Denshattack! - Livestream Replay
on the 15th of July 2026 at 18:56
GRTV News - Glen Schofield has announced his retirement from the video game industry
on the 15th of July 2026 at 13:45
D-topia - Livestream Replay
on the 15th of July 2026 at 13:44
GRTV News - Dying Light: The Beast will no longer get PS4 and Xbox One editions
on the 15th of July 2026 at 07:51
GRTV News - Marvel's Nova movie officially confirmed
on the 14th of July 2026 at 13:50
GRTV News - Nintendo is reportedly working on an OLED Switch 2 model
on the 14th of July 2026 at 08:06
GRTV News - A small team at Obsidian is still going to work on Avowed 2 despite its cancellation
on the 13th of July 2026 at 14:26
Creativity is Survival - Fading Echo Interview with Samantha Béart and Emmanuel Obert
on the 13th of July 2026 at 13:21
GRTV News - God of War: Laufey will launch before January 2028
on the 13th of July 2026 at 08:02
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Movie Trailers
The Whisper Man - Official Trailer
on the 15th of July 2026 at 10:24
Mayday - Official Trailer
on the 15th of July 2026 at 10:23
Crystal Lake - Official Teaser
on the 14th of July 2026 at 02:00
Digger - Official Trailer
on the 13th of July 2026 at 14:18
Idiots - Official Trailer
on the 10th of July 2026 at 11:24
Hope - Official Trailer
on the 10th of July 2026 at 11:01
Buddy - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 10th of July 2026 at 10:59
Bad Apples - Official Trailer
on the 10th of July 2026 at 10:49
The Gentlemen: Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 10th of July 2026 at 08:08
Godzilla Minus Zero - Official Teaser
on the 9th of July 2026 at 15:16
MobLand - Season 2 Teaser
on the 9th of July 2026 at 14:34
The Wrong Girls - Official Trailer
on the 9th of July 2026 at 10:19
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Trailers
Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival - 'Horror' Developer Diary
on the 16th of July 2026 at 16:00
Astro Burn - Early Access Trailer
on the 16th of July 2026 at 15:44
Tears of Adria - 'Launch' Trailer
on the 16th of July 2026 at 14:06
Denshattack! - Launch Trailer
on the 16th of July 2026 at 04:31
Moss: The Forgotten Relic - Launch Trailer
on the 16th of July 2026 at 04:26
Hot Wheels Infinite Rush - Official The Island: Episode 1 Trailer
on the 16th of July 2026 at 04:19
Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition - Gameplay Trailer
on the 16th of July 2026 at 01:32
Battlefield 6 - Season 4 Naval Gameplay Trailer
on the 15th of July 2026 at 09:20
Beast of Reincarnation - Combat Overview Trailer
on the 15th of July 2026 at 05:29
Final Boss The Video Game - Announce Teaser Trailer
on the 15th of July 2026 at 05:12
Agent 64 - Release Date Trailer
on the 14th of July 2026 at 12:04
Cobra Strike - Gameplay Trailer #3
on the 13th of July 2026 at 17:08
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Events
Gamereactor at the 79th Festival de Cannes (2026)
on the 27th of May 2026 at 10:34
Comicon Napoli 2026 - People & Cosplay Gamereactor Reel
on the 15th of May 2026 at 19:39
Comicon Napoli 2026 - Highlights recap and closing comments
on the 12th of May 2026 at 17:23
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
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