GRTV News - The Batman - Part II has been delayed once again

The sequel flick has been pushed until February 2028.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be touching on a rather big bit of movie news actually that broke at the end of yesterday. You've probably seen it, but if you have been waiting for the Batman Part 2, you're going to have to be waiting even longer. This movie has been delayed a whole bunch of times for a bunch of different reasons and it's been delayed again. Now, it's probably something to do with the production schedule. The problem when you have a movie like the Batman, with so many major actors in it, is that finding a time to film it can be really challenging."
"And Robert Pattinson as the lead is always busy, it's now got Scarlett Johansson in the cast as a key player, Sebastian Stan in the cast as a key player, Colin Farrell has a role, Andy Serkis plays a role and we all know that Andy Serkis is currently in New Zealand filming Lord of the Rings, The Hunt for Gollum. So it's probably something to do with this, the reason why the movie has been delayed again, because marking out the space for a firm block of production has proven to be a bit of a challenge. But anyway, let's dive on in and see what's happening."
"So yeah, the Batman Part 2 delayed until February 2028, but we did get our first look at the official logo and Pattinson back in the Bat suit.So long Cyberpunk 2077, goodbye Grand Theft Auto 6, there's a new, most delayed piece of media and it's the Batman Part 2. The long anticipated sequel to Matt Reeves' first take on Gotham has been pushed back yet again, this time to February 2028 via deadline. This stings quite a bit, especially considering the initial release date for the film was October 2025. This new delay puts the film back only a few months, but considering it jumps from a 2027 release to 2028, it certainly feels a bit longer. On the brighter side of things, Matt Reeves did give us a first look at the film's logo, which you can see below."
"Also Reeves showed off a new camera test for the film via Vimeo, giving us our first look at Robert Pattinson back in the Bat suit again. The film is in production right now and the delay likely means it has a lot more time to sort out shooting and develop proper post-production.Speculation online points to this being the fault of the wider DCU, but as Reeves' Gotham separate from James Gunn and Peter Safran's machinations, it's hard to say how this would have an effect."
"Actors involved, Marvel came first and then they did everything else. But for DC, it kind of feels like they do everything else and then it's DC. And if you're trying to build a cinematic universe where, you know, let's say you want the ultimate goal is to get something like Marvel, where there's multiple movies every year, tying together a wider overarching universe, you need to have these people locked down to contracts where they are expected to show up for films, you know, for production schedules once, twice a year. I don't think the DC quite has that pull. I don't think they quite have the vision. You know, obviously, again, this is an Elseworlds project. Batman Part 2 is. So it doesn't necessarily connect into the DC universe unless they ultimately decide to use Pattinson as the Batman for the DC universe, which could happen. You never know. But you look at the main DC universe and we had Superman in, well, last year and theatrically we've had Supergirl this year."
"We've got Clayface at the end of the year, which I think is going to go under the radar for a lot of people, because if Supergirl isn't selling a lot of tickets, I can't imagine Clayface is going to be flying off the shelves, even though the the parameters for success are very different for those two movies. So it's not necessarily a bad thing if Clayface doesn't sell 300 million tickets or something. But you look at the future, it's like there's another Superman movie coming out in 2026 and it just doesn't feel like there's the the vision for the DC universe. And by extension, it doesn't feel like there's that great vision for the future of DC. You'd have to say that the DC Extended Universe, the one that was sort of shut down before this new iteration was born, was a more productive universe."
"And there were some of the some of the movies in the DC Extended Universe weren't particularly bad. There were some abhorrently poor ones, but there were some that were actually pretty good. So, yeah, I don't know. I think DC's in it once again. I think they've done this big reset, but I don't think it's necessarily been a good thing. And what's happening here with the Batman, to me, says a lot, because this was a really successful film, both in a commercially critical sense. And for some reason, they just can't get the next one made."
"They're supposed to be this is supposed to be a trilogy. And the time that it's taken for the Batman to come, well, from to go from the Batman part one to Batman part two, you get into a sort of timeline where Nolan was already working on his third The Dark Knight film at this point. So I just I just feel like there needs to be something done here a little bit, especially if people want you if you're expected to talk about DC in a similar vein to the way that Marvel are putting things together. But, you know, we'll see either way for today. The story is just basically that it's been delayed again. The Batman part two is now coming in February twenty twenty eight. So if you're looking forward to that movie, you've got to wait about 18 months or so from now. So there's that. Either way, I'll be back now for the next year. TV news of the week for me, which will be tomorrow."
"So until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Thursday. I'll see you all on that one."