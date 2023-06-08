GRTV News - Glen Schofield has announced his retirement from the video game industry

The Dead Space creator and Call of Duty veteran is retiring from games after 35 years.
"Hi there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking about the sad retirement of Glenn Schofield, the man who created Dead Space, the man who helped Call of Duty become what it is today."
"After 35 years in the gaming industry, he's stepping down from the day-to-day work of game creation.This comes a few years after Schofield released the Callisto Protocol, a sort of Dead Space spiritual successor and also a couple of years, if not a year, after I believe he was trying to find publishers for a project that he was working on with his daughter."
"He confirmed in a LinkedIn video where he said that after 35 years of working in the games industry, he's stepped away and is no longer looking to pursue new ideas, creations, games, projects, anything like that of that source.So essentially yeah, thank you Glenn for all your time, as Ben writes here in a nice little tribute for his career."
"He was first known for starting off at Visceral Games, creating Dead Space and then growing the Call of Duty franchise with work on big hits like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, the original one, Call of Duty Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty World War 2 and then went on to form Striking Distance Studios with former colleagues who then went on to develop the Callisto Protocol, Striking Distance itself I believe has had a pretty rough time following the launch of the Callisto Protocol as it just failed to gain traction with a bigger audience thanks to sort of middling reviews."
"But yeah, it's a bit of a blow, I think it's a bad sign for the industry as a whole where someone who has spent 35 years working in it and clearly did still have ideas, it's not like Schofield burnt out due to having no ideas to follow, it's more so at least if you've been following this situation with Schofield for some time, it seems like he'd had ideas, tried to get them across since the Callisto Protocol and just didn't have any bites, which is massively unfortunate when you think about the state of gaming it is today and especially with stuff like horror gaming, whether we would have horror games outside of the big franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, if it wasn't for Dead Space sort of leading the mark, especially with sci-fi horror and things like that, but yeah obviously Schofield is going on to hopefully bigger and better things or at least some more clarity and peace of mind getting out of the games industry as it is right now, it is in a huge transitional phase at best and a depressing one at worst for a lot of people, especially game developers themselves."
"So yeah, thank you Glenn for all the games that you've done and I hope you're on for bigger and better things.Let me know what your favourite game from Greg Schofield is and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRT Reviews."
"Goodbye."