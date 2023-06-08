GRTV News - Dying Light: The Beast will no longer get PS4 and Xbox One editions

Both versions have been cancelled by Techland.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we are going to be talking a little bit about Dying Light The Beast. I know what you're thinking, Dying Light The Beast, that came out, what, last autumn? Last September? It's been a little while since the game came out, but the reason we're talking about it is because fans have been up until this point expecting two more additions to the game. One for PlayStation 4 and one for Xbox One. Techland did say originally that they were going to be bringing the game to all those different platforms, but they've since made the decision that it won't be happening and that the PS4 and Xbox One additions have been officially cancelled. So let's dive in and see the reason why. So yeah, Dying Light The Beast has been cancelled for PS4 and Xbox One, the game will officially remain as a current gen title only. Developer Techland has made the decision to cancel the previously promised Xbox One and PlayStation 4 additions of Dying Light The Beast. The decision will mean the project will remain as solely a current gen exclusive title available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S systems. As for the reason behind this cancellation, Techland explains Dying Light The Beast was built from the ground up to take full advantage of current generation hardware and that it's open world, advanced visuals and fluid combat and traversal all depend on processing power and memory that previous generation consoles simply cannot provide. Beyond this, Techland notes, as development progressed, it became clear that bringing the game to those platforms would require compromises that would prevent us from delivering the experience we set out to create. This is not a matter of choosing to leave those platforms behind, rather reflected the technical realities of development and our commitment to delivering the best possible experience. The developer has promised refunds to any players hoping to experience the game on PS4 and Xbox One, while also issuing an apology and explaining we are truly sorry for the disappointment this causes."
"They can't develop, they can't produce a game or a modern current gen title for last gen systems because of how it it simply won't be a good enough quality. How far away are we from similar statements being issued in regards to Xbox Series S? Obviously it'll keep being supported for this generation because it's fundamentally part of the ecosystem, but it does make you look at it and think not a whole lot of performance difference between an Xbox Series S and a PS4, and there's not a whole lot of performance difference between an Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch 2, so are we perhaps already on the cusp of games being a little bit too complex, a little bit too demanding for Nintendo systems? Who knows? We'll have to see, but it's a fascinating thing nonetheless. But yeah, if you have been waiting for Dying Light of the Beast to make the leap backwards to PS4 and Xbox One, it will not be doing so any further. Techland has decided to move away from development for all that. Again though, the game has been out now for nearly a year on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, so you can play it, and it's actually quite a reasonably priced game as well. I don't think it was full priced. If you like your Dying Light stuff, I'm sure you're going to enjoy it as well, so definitely worth checking out. If you want more about the game, of course, you can find it all on your local GamerHeads region. But otherwise, that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GeoTV News, but I'll be back tomorrow for the next one, so stay tuned for that, and otherwise, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday, and I'll see you on the next one."