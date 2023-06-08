GRTV News - Marvel's Nova movie officially confirmed

What was once envisioned as a series is now being turned into a feature film.
"Hi there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoon's latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.So without further ado, today we're talking Nova."
"I'm terribly sorry if you can hear the sudden crashing outside, it sounds like literally someone has tripped and dropped an entire bin lorry's worth of rubbish out of their pockets.But yes, in any case, the Nova movie is officially moving forward at the MCU."
"You may remember that Nova was initially intended to be a television series put forward from the MCU by Disney Plus.That is being canned, that is being cancelled as basically Michael Waldron who wrote Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, who was the showrunner for Loki and also helped create Chad Powers, is now stepping in to pen the script for the Nova film."
"This comes from Deadline, there's no official confirmation via Marvel or Disney as yet, but usually with Deadline's insider sources they're pretty on it with this stuff, also considering we knew that Nova is a pretty popular character, one of the few that hasn't been adapted to the MCU right yet, then you would expect that this is going to come at some point."
"It also makes sense for them to do it as a movie I suppose rather than a television series as Marvel's TV series have been, for the most part, if not poorly reviewed, at least poorly viewed.Things like Ironheart, things like Ms Marvel, things like, apart from Daredevil basically everything I think hasn't exactly gone to Marvel's plan you could say in the TV space, and especially with Avengers Doomsday picking up that big blockbuster vibe that it used to have, you'd hope that Nova can slot back in as well there."
"We don't know who could be playing Nova as the script is being written by Waldron right now but there is talk of him potentially stepping in to direct and probably stepping in to direct if all goes well with the script and Marvel approves of it.In the past Michael Waldron who worked with Glenn Powell on Chad Powers said that Glenn Powell could be a cool Nova, that would certainly be a massive get for the MCU considering they aren't perhaps as attractive of a prospect as they once were in the early 2010s and late 2010s for big celebrities but they still manage to draw them in, like Robert Downey Jr returning for example for Doctor Doom, Pedro Pascal becoming Mr Fantastic, Reed Richards, that's the name."
"But in any case, yeah, we don't have a time frame on when this could be arriving but if it's pushed forward you could imagine it in sort of the phase 5 of Marvel probably sometime after we get the new X-Men and things like that and it would take us back to the stars, back to the sort of Guardians of the Galaxy era of Marvel I guess you could say as Nova, if you're not aware, is a member of the intergalactic Nova Corps which is basically like an intergalactic police force but Nova particularly has a strong set of skills thanks to a special helmet I believe that allows him to shoot energy blasts, have super strength and fly, usual superhero stuff basically but yeah, there's a lot of stuff about Sony physical debates, layoffs, all that sort of stuff, I was a bit sick of that in the gaming space so I thought we'd talk about this today."
"Let me know if you're excited about Nova, if you're excited about the character finally getting adapted, I actually am because he's one of the few superheroes I remember reading up about as a kid because I wanted to be different and I wanted to have a different favourite superhero like a nerd."
"Anyway, I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRPG news, goodbye."