GRTV News - Nintendo is reportedly working on an OLED Switch 2 model

With expectations for production to commence in 2027 or early 2028.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking about a rumour, or actually it's more of a report in regards to Nintendo and what it might be doing in the future."
"The Switch 2 has been out now for over a year, which means we're starting to let's say seed interest in what the future holds for the platform.There's always a mid-generation refresh of some sort, you know, for the PlayStation 5 it was the PS5 Pro this time, Xbox never did it actually, surprisingly."
"The Switch 1, it went through a few different iterations, they redid the base Switch model, the Switch Lite made its arrival, then the Switch OLED made its arrival.The point is as we expect some sort of rejuvenation of the platform down the line, and now that the Switch 2 has been out for a year, it's probably time to start hearing about what these are going to be, because we're probably two years out from the make and arrival, and two years for a piece of hardware is quite close."
"Now a new report has basically said that the route Nintendo and Samsung may be taking is to bring an OLED version of the Switch 2, which would make sense because they did an OLED version of the Switch 1, it was a big hit, and this one will seemingly not just provide an OLED panel with better brightness and clarity, but it will also bring a significantly higher resolution."
"Can the Switch 2 offer such a thing?That's a different story, but anyway, let's take a look at this.Report, Nintendo and Samsung are working on a Switch 2 OLED, in addition to a better screen it will also have more than twice the resolution, but whether it actually materialises will largely depend on the pricing."
"So yeah, the Switch 2 recently celebrated its first anniversary, and it appears that Nintendo is now in the midst of preparing an updated version of the popular hybrid console.ZDNet Korea is now reporting that Nintendo, in collaboration with Samsung, is developing an OLED version of the Switch 2 and is exploring ways to keep the price down despite components shortages."
"According to a source, mass production could begin as early as next year, or in early 2028 if everything goes according to plan, this is what they say after a translation.Nintendo is considering launching a Switch 2 OLED model with the resolution upgraded from the Switch 1 OLED model's HD, which was 1280x720, to full HD, which is 1920x1080."
"If the decision is made to launch the Switch 2 OLED model, product development is likely to begin by the end of the year.Of course nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but in recent years Nintendo has had major problems with leaks for virtually everything about the Switch 2, having been exposed before it was actually unveiled."
"An OLED version is expected to be released sooner or later anyway, even though a smaller, more portable version of the dedicated home console seems to be just as much in demand.Switch 2 is already becoming quite a costly console, because of the component shortages, as is the case with all consoles, they're all becoming more expensive."
"Now you go and add a pricey and more premium OLED panel onto that as well, and the price will jump significantly again.So can it be done in a reasonable price point is one question, will it be able to be manufactured in such a way that they can even price it for, let's say enthusiasts, at a reasonable sort of level."
"It's hard to say, I'm not too sure whether it's the time for it now, I'd like it, from a gameplay and from a user perspective, but I'm also not convinced that making a more expensive version of a console that probably doesn't need to be more expensive at the moment is the right cause, but we'll see, again it's a report, the one thing you would say is again as Jonas puts in the news piece there, there's been a lot of leaks from Nintendo as of recent and a lot of them have been bang on, so when you see a report like this, especially when it comes to hardware which is harder to keep a lid on because of all the moving parts, you have to say that there's probably some degree of truth to it."
"So anyway, stay tuned and as we know more about this we'll keep you posted and updated otherwise I'll be back tomorrow for the next GRT news of the week, so yeah, enjoy the rest of your Tuesday, and I'll see you all on the next one."