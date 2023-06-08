GRTV News - A small team at Obsidian is still going to work on Avowed 2 despite its cancellation

Could the fantasy RPG sequel be saved after all?
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoon's latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado, today we're talking Obsidian and there might be a glimmer of hope for Avowed 2."
"Now, last week when we were still going through the maelstrom of Xbox layoffs, Obsidian was said to have been hit quite hard by them because while it has always sort of working, it always has stuff that it's working on, Obsidian is a developer that hadn't really announced many major projects considering it had just come off releasing Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 in the same year, but it was said that behind the scenes, Avowed 2 had been cancelled for a new Fallout game from director Josh Sawyer."
"So that's a bit of a bittersweet bit of news for a lot of people considering that it would have meant that Obsidian is kind of being forced down the Fallout pipeline after years of saying that they didn't necessarily want to do that, however at the same time Obsidian made Fallout New Vegas widely regarded as the best Fallout game of all time and so a new Fallout from Obsidian sounds pretty good."
"However we might be able to have our cake and eat it as Jason Schreier says that while work is continuing on a new Fallout game, work will also continue on Avowed 2.He said in a new YouTube video, it was actually further along than most people would guess for a sequel to a game that came out last year, so I think their hope is perhaps they'll get it so close to finish that Xbox will look at it and say okay, you can finish and release this, it won't cost that much more to finish it."
"So that's actually quite hopeful, Obsidian is monstrously quick at working on games, they have released game after game after game since the 2020s for a long time.Even before that actually, if you think like The Outer Worlds, Pentamon, Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, all of these games came out within a few years of each other at least, if not within the same year, The Outer Worlds 2 and Avowed as I said launched last year back in 2025, which means that realistically you probably want to keep a developer that can put out games at this pace, so long as they're not spending too much money on them, but then again most of games' budget comes from salaries, and if you're talking about, well, the salaries for one game every decade, like Naughty Dog for example, versus six or seven or eight games within a decade like Obsidian can do, then you're probably getting more bang for your buck out of a studio like Obsidian, even if the games don't sell as well."
"However, we'll have to wait and see if Xbox listens to Obsidian's small team that is still working on Avowed 2 and what they can achieve with it, because Avowed was a pretty good game I think by a lot of people's standards, but one that definitely felt like it was missing that real spark that could have made it a proper RPG to be remembered, and Avowed 2 definitely could build on the combat system and the world that a lot of people have been interested in and sort of make it better in a sense, but if you've only got a small team working to complete it, how much can it achieve that goes beyond the scope of the original game? We'll have to wait and see. Hopefully we get to see it for ourselves. Do you want to see Avowed 2? Are you hoping that this small team can recover what was potentially cancelled behind the scenes? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRT news. Goodbye."