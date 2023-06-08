The game is confirmed to be getting a physical disc edition.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another JRTV News.Today we're going to be touching on a news development that occurred right at the end of last week, as we're heading into the weekend actually."
"It's in reference to God of War Lafayette and the reason is because it was only a very small tweet that was mentioned but it shares a ton of really important and crucial data about when we should expect this game, how to expect it, all that good stuff and it's a by-product of the recent PlayStation announcement as well."
"So anyway, let's dive on in and we'll go from there.So yeah, God of War Lafayette will get a physical release with a disc.This also means it will be released before January 2028 when Sony has decided to end all new physical launches."
"So yeah, during Sony's Naughty 3 event they announced the next installment in the God of War saga.This time however we won't be playing as Kratos, instead we'll take on the role of a female god named Lafayette."
"Although we got a decent look at the title and were treated to a few screenshots, we still don't really know when it will be released or even in which year.Many probably assumed it would be in 2027 and that seems to be the case now that Sony Santa Monica has indirectly confirmed it."
"In a tweet, this is talking about San Diego Comic-Con, the game being present at San Diego Comic-Con, they followed up with this little nod at the end where they said we can confirm God of War Lafayette will be available on disc.Now given that Sony has recently confirmed it will stop releasing games on disc starting in January 2028, this reasonably implies that the game will also be released before then."
"It will thus be one of the last, perhaps even the very last, depending on when it comes out during the year, games for which Sony will ever release a proper physical edition.So yeah, God of War Lafayette, it's going to get a physical disc and that means it's coming before January 2028."
"With the way that PlayStation worded that announcement, I'm not too sure whether the start of January 2028 is going to be the end of it or whether it's going to be the end of January 2028 that will be the last time they do a physical media.Which basically means God of War Lafayette is either going to launch in 2027 or it's going to launch before the end of January 2028."
"I'm not too sure which one exactly it is personally.You'd have to assume it's a game of God of War Lafayette standard in size, you're going to have to assume, or would have to assume, that it will probably be launching before the end of the year, probably as a sort of holiday launch, which means you're probably looking at a game coming out in November, October, at about 15 months time, something like that."
"Maybe earlier, but probably around then.Interesting nonetheless, but it is pretty big news because by just sort of giving a little bit of confirmation on this front, it shares a ton of massive information about this game, which Sony has yet to share at this point."
"Also I think it kind of outlines how developers feel about this announcement from Sony as well because they didn't need to do that, Santa Monica.They really didn't need to do that and they did.So I think it proves a lot of different points this, and it's quite interesting seeing whether we'll see more developers do it."
"Insomniac already did, where they said that Wolverine will get a physical copy, but I think everyone kind of assumed that Wolverine was going to get a physical copy anyway because it launches in September, but it'd be interesting to see if other Sony developers come out and share similar news."
"So we'll stay tuned, but the one thing to note as of this very moment is that God of War Lafayette will be getting a physical disc.It'll probably be coming out in late 2027 at the latest.And yeah, for more on the game, stay tuned because there will be a San Diego Comic Con panel happening at the end of July, so maybe there'll be some more interesting news shared there."
"Until then, that's all the time that I have, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week, so until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Monday and I'll see you all on the next JLTV News.Take care, everyone."