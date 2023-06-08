GRTV News - Naruto live-action movie is casting the main trio

Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura will be the first actors cast in the new live-action adaptation.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the YD Game Reactor Network as a whole."
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"Without further ado though, today we're talking about Naruto the Movie, the live action movie which is moving forward into production or pre-production I guess more accurately as they are looking to cast the main trio.Now I've not seen Naruto but I'm pretty sure this is the main trio because it's Naruto himself, Sasuke and Sakura who are being cast, kind of like Harry Potter starts with casting Ron, Hermione and Harry of course."
"You can tell it's a Friday and you can tell it's a heatwave here in the UK.We've also not done the movie news for some time so I thought we'd talk about that.In any case, this was confirmed on Naruto's official site saying that director Daniel Destin Cretton, that name Cretton, he might be familiar to you, that name might be familiar to you because he's directed Spider-Man Brand New Day, he directed Shang-Chi and he is also I believe directing the Shang-Chi sequel whenever that rolls around."
"But in any case, probably the biggest project after Spider-Man on his plate is going to be the Naruto live action movie because Naruto is one of the biggest anime franchises of all time and it seems like they're going to be taking their time finding the cast because the first search is going to be for this main trio of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura as I mentioned and then everyone else that they're casting is going to be done in batches."
"So as per Naruto's official site we get the quote from Cretton which says, Kishimoto's stories have inspired generations of fans around the world.It is an honor to bring that world and its characters to the big screen for the first time in live action."
"I am thrilled to be able to bring the amazing world of Naruto to life by starting this global casting search to find the members of Team 7.Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto also had something to say and he says and I quote, Right now, miracles are happening one after another for me."
"My work, Naruto, is actually going to be made into a Hollywood movie and another miracle is that Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the film.I still can't believe it.With so many miracles piling up, let's hope for even more."
"I'm looking forward to the miraculous encounter with the passionate and wonderful actors.I can't wait to meet the characters in the movie.We don't have a release date or release window for the Naruto movie but we imagine it's going to be some time away."
"Live action and anime hasn't always done well.Netflix has been fairly successful with its One Piece adaptation in live action.It definitely feels like it captures the spirit of an anime but something like Dragon Ball Evolution is one of the most maligned films of all time, not even just anime adaptations or adaptations in general."
"So really, we don't have a great track record with anime being put into live action in the past.The Death Note movie as well failed to drum up any sort of major success.I'm not sure, if I'm personally speaking, if it's a medium that ever really should be put into live action in that capacity."
"However, Hollywood does as Hollywood does and so it's always going to look for the next big thing as it's cashing in on video game adaptations right now.It's highly likely we're going to get three unknown actors so don't be expecting Tom Holland in those Naruto or anything like that but otherwise, if you do have any picks, let me know what you want those to be, who you're hoping to play anyone in the Naruto movie if you've got any fan casts and I'll see you soon for some more GRTV news."
"Goodbye."