GRTV News - Is Nintendo working on a The Legend of Zelda: Oracles project?

New information on IMDb seems to suggest so and that the project has a connection with the leaked Majora's Mask HD title.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be touching on a story that one of our amazing colleagues picked up on yesterday evening, it's in regards to the Legend of Zelda of all things, basically we know some Zelda projects are on the way including the Ocarina of Time remake in, well later this year, we don't actually have a date yet I don't believe, but there are rumours of other things being in the works including a HD version of the Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask, now what we've, well what my colleague Alberto has also discovered is that the person involved with the Majora's Mask HD project which again hasn't been officially announced yet, it's just a rumour, they will seemingly also be leading the development of a The Legend of Zelda Oracles project, now what exactly this is, unclear, but there's ties here so let's dive on in, so yeah the director of The Legend of Zelda, sorry the leaked The Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask HD will also be leading the development of The Legend of Zelda Oracles, as the project is currently in pre-production it's not yet clear whether it will be a remake of Oracle of Ages, Oracle of Seasons, but Mikiharu Oiwa is credited as director, so yeah it seems that Nintendo has today let's slip some information about an unannounced title that many were surely eagerly awaiting, The Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask HD, this new version would be a revival of the spin-off adventure featuring Link in Termina which served as a sequel to The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time, the remake of which we are expecting in 2026, the leak if it can be called that comes from the IMDB page for Nobuyuki Hiyama, which has been updated to credit him not only for his role as the voice of adult Link in the Ocarina of Time remake, but also as the voice of Link wearing the mask of the wild god in Majora's Mask HD, except that we knew absolutely nothing about this game, for the voice actors to appear on the IMDB product page the project must be at a fairly advanced stage as their work is incorporated during post-production, it's therefore to be expected the development is in its final stages, Nintendo won't wait too long to make the announcement, presumably following the release of Ocarina of Time, or perhaps as early as 2027, but this investigation has the game ready to uncover an even bigger secret, The Legend of Zelda Oracles, a project that has only just begun at Nintendo, so following on from the entry for The Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask HD we come to the profile of its director, Mikiharu Oiwa, Oiwa is a veteran of the Zelda franchise and has been working on it for over 15 years, since Ocarina of Time 3D for the Nintendo 3DS, his most recent published work was The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom, in which he also served as director, Mikiharu Oiwa has two projects listed as coming soon on IMDB, the aforementioned Majora's Mask HD and The Legend of Zelda Oracles, a project which is currently in pre-production and about which we knew nothing further, except actress Mitsugi Saiga is being considered for the role of Link, it could be a completely original title or more likely a remake of The Legend of Zelda Oracle of Ages slash Oracle of Seasons for the Game Boy Color, titles which incidentally were directed by a young Hidemaro Fujibayashi, now much better known as the director of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, it seems that after waiting so long for a new The Legend of Zelda title for the Nintendo Switch 2 we can look forward to as many as three different titles in the future, what do you think?So yeah, it seems that there are a lot of things happening over at Nintendo in regards to The Legend of Zelda, again none of this has been confirmed by Nintendo yet but this information doesn't appear on an IMDB page if there isn't some sort of substance to it of some kind, Nintendo are usually very good at keeping its secrets and it's usually very good at telling us information when it's ready to tell information so this is quite a surprising affair for a lot of different reasons, and speaking on that point as well, when we'll actually get official information, specifically probably about the Majora's Mask HD remake or remaster I guess to begin with, no idea, no idea, we still don't know when Ocarina of Time is launching later this year, or the remake of it, we still don't know, well we certainly don't know any real gameplay of it, so Nintendo usually holds its cards very close to its chest for a very long time so expect to be sort of in the dark for a little while longer but the good thing to know is that there's lots of Legend of Zelda in the works, so while it looks like they've kind of muffed it a little bit in regards to getting a Legend of Zelda project out in line with the 40th anniversary of the series, or at least so far, we're assuming the Ocarina of Time remake will be out by the end of the year, it does look like the future of Zelda is a particularly bright one, but yeah as we hear more about this we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated and otherwise that's all the time that I have so thank you for joining me and I'll see you all in the next GRTV News which will be from me on Monday, take care everyone."