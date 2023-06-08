It's unknown whether the Doom developer will be able to recover and make AAA games entirely on its own.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from.For more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado though today we're talking id Software, it's developers or former developers have called the layoffs there a bloodbath as almost 75% of the people working there have been laid off."
"We're still talking Xbox as the fallout from 3,200 developers at the company is sure to make headlines for the next few weeks and possibly months and possibly years as we see the effects of the big reset button being pressed by Asha Sharma.So Bethesda as a whole was hit quite hard by these layoffs, we know that ZeniMax Online Studios, the people who make Elder Scrolls Online were basically gutted and it seems that id Software is suffering similarly."
"The Doom Eternal and Doom the Dark Ages developer has had about 73.8% of people laid off apparently which is over 130 developers which essentially ruins the chances of it ever being able to make a new game.It's believed that id Software was unfortunately put up for the chopping block primarily because it wasn't working on any new major projects as also Xbox announced that it wouldn't be cancelling any already announced games as part of this reset button which means that people who weren't working on announced games are getting axed quite heavily."
"As I said ZeniMax was hit quite hard by this, the people at Bethesda Austin, I believe it's Bethesda Austin it might be someone else but at an Austin studio owned by Bethesda which works on Fallout 76 were hit quite hard too and then id Software has been hit potentially the hardest of them all as it seems it's gone from being a studio that is perfectly capable of creating it's own triple A experiences to now being a studio that's likely just going to support them made by other Xbox studios but yeah in a new report from Gamesbeat we hear from one former employee that the layoffs were called a bloodbath and saying they were blindsided by the scale of it."
"Daniel Gagner a UI artist said a massive amount of brilliant talented individuals just lost their roles saying that once again we're adding to the already saturated pool of people very talented people in the games industry who are now left looking for a job.Again as we've said with Xbox before it's a case of cutting for the bottom line but some of these decisions do raise an eyebrow especially in regards to things like gutting an entire studio like id Software which had done apparently quite well with the Doom games had made a name for itself with the Doom games it likely means that we won't be getting another Doom game at least not one from id Software for a very very long time if at all."
"Things like cutting ZeniMax Online Studios even though the oldest calls online was still making enough money and drawing enough interest to continuously get updates.Things like that those live service elements of those games that are seen as quite usual money makers were being chopped up and are being left to rot but Xbox is still leaning quite heavily on Bethesda for key franchises like Fallout like the Elder Scrolls as Ben covered this morning Obsidian might be being pushed to work on a new Fallout game which could work but we'll have to wait and see as the real Fallout in terms of games isn't going to be felt for the next few years at least but yeah let me know what you think about this."
"Do you have hope id Software can recover?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news.Goodbye."