GRTV News - Obsidian is being tasked with making a new Fallout game

While Avowed 2 has seemingly been cancelled.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be touching on another report that has come out following the whole Xbox situation, this one in particular relates to Obsidian because while it was originally thought that Obsidian was going to be one of the developers that would get away, maybe not scot-free but maybe would get away a little bit easier when you look at it compared to id who is being gutted effectively, it was thought that maybe Obsidian would be more better off, that doesn't seem to be the case, they are facing quite significant layoffs and as well they're part of this effort to sort of refocus where Obsidian is looking at the future, instead of making its own sort of IP, it's going to be focusing on the sort of broader IP of Xbox, but anyway we'll get into all this, let's take a look at the news piece first."
"Obsidian report vow 2 has been cancelled as obsidian wants to focus on a new fallout game instead, obsidian entertainment was hit hard by microsoft's layoffs and will now focus on safer bets going forward, so yeah several days later information continues to emerge about the massive layoffs microsoft announced on monday, now that the dust has started to settle we know that the core of the studio's hardest hits is obsidian entertainment, sorry we know that one of the studio's hardest hits is obsidian entertainment with 52 employees a large proportion of these employees were likely working on a vow 2 which has now seemingly been cancelled, thanks gamefile, as xbox head asher sharma wants to focus more on safer bets we suspect however that many won't be too upset about this as bloomberg reports that resources will instead be focused on a new fallout game, yep the studio that once made fallout new vegas, a game many consider the best in the series, will be entrusted with making a new title and it's only getting better, according to the report josh zoil will lead the project who as it happens is the very same person who was behind new vegas, aside from the fact that we obviously regret the layoffs, what do you think about the decision to focus on the new fallout game instead of an avowed sequel? um well first of all 52 people losing their jobs there's nothing good about that um and the other thing as well that i've always found a bit weird with obsidian is that they're very efficient you know last year they did uh avowed grounded too into early access and the outer worlds too so you can't i don't think you can really put of obsidian which isn't a massive developer as you know it's a triple a developer but it's not like we're not talking like an infinity ward here with you know or like a bungee with hundreds and hundreds of staff um they are very efficient and being able to produce as many games as they had i would have thought they would have been a little bit better off because clearly the way they utilize their resources is pretty effective if they can produce as many video games as they can um which is why i think the layoffs is a bit of a strange one to me because i i think you could have told i think you could have gone to obsidian and said we want you to make a new fallout game and say look you know maybe maybe after you finish the outer worlds two dlcs let's leave outer worlds for a bit and go make a new fallout game if you want to make another avowed fine but fallout it takes priority i i would have thought personally that obsidian would have generated that level of trust because of how efficient they've been there are very few developers that have kicked out as many games as they have um so seeing so many people being laid off it does surprise me a little bit because i don't think well i don't think necessarily that any of the games of the last year for obsidian were amazing successes per se um when you can kick out as many games as you have i don't think you necessarily need one to be massively successful you need them all to be relatively successful but anyway this has happened so this is the future we existed now um as for a new fallout game with josh shaw at the helm it's yeah it's exciting of course you know to see the person who made or helmed fallout new vegas and the developer that helmed fallout new vegas back on this this franchise it's exciting especially since you know a lot of these core bethesda brands haven't been particularly utilized very well for a long while you know not just including fallout but the elder scrolls really as well so it's excited uh exciting but i do still think that there was room here for them to be working on i think obsidian to prove that they can handle about three games at a time i think they're very similar to insomniac in that regards you know insomniac is over the last couple of years they've done several spider-man games they've got a wolverine game coming up a ratchet and clank game they delivered if insomniac can manage a lot of load and they can do it all quite effectively i think obsidian exists in that same sort of uh that same sort of like atmosphere really um so i would have liked to have seen them said you know like go go make a new fallout game maybe you know do something lower scale which you know maybe that's either support and grounded to and getting out of early access or maybe it's making like a pentiment sequel or something and then having sort of a second main project you're working on with not as many resources as the fallout game which maybe that is a year of vow two or something i'm not sure at least that's sort of my take on the manner um but anyway the point is obsidian's facing layoffs um they're having they're being they have their resources or their focus directed towards sort of key tentpole brands which for this case is going to be a new fallout game so uh but again it is also worth mentioning all of this is reported it's not official information coming out of xbox and coming out of obsidian it's all reported information so just keep it all you know treat it all with a grain of salt but either way that's all the time i have i'll be back tomorrow though for the next god news of the week so until then hope you enjoy your thursday and i'll see you on the next one"