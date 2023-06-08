GRTV News - Mario Kart Tour will be shut down at the end of September

After not receiving new content for years Mario Kart Tour is being sunset this September.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though, today we're talking Mario Kart Tour."
"Now I feel like I've been living under a rock for the past few years because in my mind Mario Kart Tour was just one of those mobile games where you're not playing it but you're aware that probably a lot of people are somewhere in the world, a bit like if you're not into Pokemon Go, you know, you understand that it still gets updates and it still does things like that."
"But apparently Mario Kart Tour hasn't had any new content since 2023, which is wild to me because it makes me feel like, again, all the last three years have just blurred into one, essentially.But yeah, that probably wasn't a good sign for any content coming and the game having a long-lasting life cycle because it has been announced today that Mario Kart Tour will end service on the 30th of September at 7 o'clock in the morning British Summer Time slash 8 o'clock in the morning Central European Summer Time."
"From now, there will be no purchasing of the rubies, which is the premium currency of the game, and any Gold Pass subscriptions have been halted, automatic renewals, new sign-ups blocked, all that stuff that stops basically people from putting more money into the game ahead of that shutdown in a couple of months."
"You can still use Gold Pass benefits for free until August the 4th, until, oh sorry, all of them will be made free from the 4th of August until it shuts down in late September, but if you already have the Gold Pass, obviously you've still got that for the rest of this month and then next month it's free for everyone anyway."
"But yeah, that'll be the end and it doesn't seem unfortunately like Mario Kart Tour is going to get an offline mode as one hasn't been announced as of the time of writing, which means that once the game goes, once it's shut down and its servers are shut down, that means that it's gone for good."
"There might be a bit of an outcry, obviously we're still very fresh with this news at the minute, but there might be a bit of an outcry which leads to Nintendo putting up Mario Kart Tour offline, but then again it hasn't had any content, as I say, in about three years, which means that the fanbase has probably been dwindling and dwindling and dwindling."
"We still have plenty of Mario Kart experiences, there's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which still runs Mario Kart World, which is the big brand spanking new Mario Kart for Switch 2, but Mario Kart Tour was the sort of mobile option for people who either didn't own a Switch or wanted to take Mario wherever they went with them alongside their phone."
"But unfortunately it seems that that is coming to an end, as Ben writes as well, there must be something in the waters today because Square Enix is also shutting down the mobile game Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, so perhaps it's just an age of moving on from these big mobile tie-ins and focusing more on the traditional console experience and letting mobile have its own space once more."
"What do you think about this?Were you playing Mario Kart Tour right up until the end?Will you be playing it right up until the end?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRTV news, goodbye!"