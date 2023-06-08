GRTV News - The Elder Scrolls VI claimed to be at least two years away still

Don't hold your breath on Bethesda's next project.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News Today we're going to be talking a little bit about the Elder Scrolls 6 Which we don't actually have like a sort of tagline to it Usually we regard them as the Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion, the Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim But we don't know the tagline for the Elder Scrolls 6 yet But the reason why we're talking about it is because a new report has come out Sort of looking into where it is in a development sense Now, the Elder Scrolls 6 was announced years ago I think late 2010s? Mid 2010s? Something like that Anyway, it's been a long while and we've had basically nothing about it And while we know that Bethesda is working on the Elder Scrolls 6 I think the majority of people are quite aware that it's still going to be a while off And now a new report has come out from a very reliable source in Jason Schreier I believe And he's basically said that you really shouldn't be holding your breath for this game Because it's going to be at least two years out So at the earliest it will be Autumn 2028 So yeah, we're going to be waiting a while for this one So anyway, let's dive on in Yeah, rumour, the Elder Scrolls 6 is still at least two years off According to a reliable source, it won't be launched until Autumn 2028 But possibly also even later So yeah, over the past year Bethesda has become increasingly open about the development of the Elder Scrolls 6 Although no details have been shared They're making no secret of the fact that work is progressing And have even talked a bit about the new game engine being used So when will it be released? We don't know But even though it was announced back in 2018 it still seems a long way off At least that's what Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier via IdleSloth claims in a Q&A He says it's at least two years away Therefore we shouldn't expect it to be released until late 2028 at the very earliest Schreier is also generally considered a very reliable source But this is still not an official confirmation So take it with a pinch of salt for now Incidentally we recently reported that Xbox head Asher Sharma Wants to make more of Microsoft's single player games Xbox exclusives If that happens we could possibly expect this to apply to the Elder Scrolls 6 as well The Elder Scrolls 6 being an Xbox exclusive would be a system seller They don't have many of them Not going to do it in multiplayer games, they've said that Meaning Call of Duty is not going to be a system seller for Xbox Because it's available on multiple platforms Including, as of this year, Nintendo Switch 2 But the Elder Scrolls 6, if that ends up being an Xbox exclusive It would be a system seller Because there would be people coming to the platform to play it The issue Xbox has is that it doesn't do things just Xbox exclusively It will launch them on PC as well Because it has such a wide audience there Microsoft is a very broad PC software manufacturer So it won't be a system seller in that regard By that point maybe Playstation will have access to PC stores In the same way we're expecting Project Helix to be able to tap into Steam Still, what we do know is that the Elder Scrolls 6 is on its way It's still a while off It's coming, so there's good news there But it's still a while off By the sounds of things, again The earliest, Autumn 2028 By the sounds of it and the way they're phrasing this That's like best case scenario Now Bethesda games are notoriously a little bit wonky When they launch And I don't think people are as accepting of that wonkiness As they were back when Skyrim launched at the start of the 2010s If the best case scenario is late 2028 Maybe it's 2029 We're looking at this game here Or maybe even a bit later on than that The point is, it's on its way Just don't hold your breath for it Because it is still quite a far distance out But anyway, that's all the time I have I'll be back tomorrow for the next GRT News of the Week So until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday And I'll see you all on the next one"