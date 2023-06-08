GRTV News - IO Interactive announces plans to develop and independently fund Project Fantasy

It's a bit of good news bad news for the future of IOI.
The Alleged Fantasy Project : Volume II Acts
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"Hi there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking Project Fantasy."
"You're probably already aware of this, this is the IOI game that has been kept in the dark for quite a long time as it's been focusing on ending sort of Hitman, I guess not ending Hitman considering we still get celebrity contracts and things like that but to cut a long story short, as they've been working on the James Bond game, 007 First Light and a bit more Hitman, they've also been working on Project Fantasy at the Danish studio."
"Unfortunately, Xbox pulled out of funding that game which essentially made us all think that it was going to be cancelled and now IOI has come back with a bit more detail on what that means and it's a bit of good news, bit of bad news unfortunately.So the good news is, the positive is that Project Fantasy is going to be moved in house."
"IOI is independently funding it and is putting it alongside its other projects without a partner's backing which is quite big.It has Amazon's support and Amazon's help in publishing thing in the new James Bond game because Amazon obviously owns the James Bond IP these days but Project Fantasy is going to be pushed forward entirely by IOI itself which you can understand considering that this is, while IOI has spent a lot of money making its James Bond game, it has also apparently sold quite well and it's obviously coming off the back of a massively successful Hitman trilogy as well so the developer does have quite a bit of money."
"Not enough money though to keep its Istanbul studio open as that's the bad news aspect of this announcement where IOI says that our immediate focus is on supporting those affected as best we can through this period.If you're aware of any opportunities within your network we'd be genuinely grateful for any support you can offer to any of the potential and talented people across IOI who might be looking for new opportunities after announcing that it is closing its office in Istanbul and laying off everyone who worked there."
"It's unknown, I believe, I don't think Ben's covered it in this piece here as I believe it's unknown how many people were working at that studio but you'd imagine if there's enough people for a whole studio out there in Istanbul that it's going to be quite a lot."
"It says IOI sees the layoffs as necessary decisions in order to retain the long term future of IO Interactive as one of the very few fully independent AAA developers and publishers as well as to give Project Fantasy the best possible foundation to succeed under our passion and direction."
"It says it can't wait to share more about Project Fantasy and realistically you'd hope that more will come from it quite soon as otherwise things seem pretty uncertain for IO's future outside of James Bond at the minute.We know that they're going to be developing a trilogy of James Bond games I believe and you'd imagine that they'll be working on that pretty sharpish to come fresh off the success of 007 First Light but yeah let me know what you think about this as there's obviously a bit of a rebound from Xbox's big reset as the platform owner is divesting a bunch of studios laying off thousands of people and we're going to see the knock on effects of that for probably years to come but yeah let me know what you think about Project Fantasy are you looking forward to it what do you think it's going to be like are you glad that it's going forward are you glad that IO is handling that on their own let me know that and all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more TRT News goodbye."