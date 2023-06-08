GRTV News - One More Level has ideas for Ghostrunner 3

There's just one thing stopping the developer from going ahead with the threequel (and it's not the game they're currently working on).
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"Hi there, welcome back to GR2 News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GR2Videos and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though, today we're talking about Ghostrunner 3."
"Now I've not done one of these in a little while, you probably remember last week on Monday, I believe, I had a bit of a mouth pain which makes speaking and presenting these videos a bit troublesome and then I was off for a little bit, but obviously I've been keeping up with games and the big story right now is PlayStation bringing an end to physical discs in January 2028, but I thought that's quite sad and it's also been discussed quite a few times over the weekend as some petitions are rising up, some people are looking to sue Sony for this, but I thought we'd just move the conversation away towards something positive like Ben's comfortable from Stein 3, I'm going to do another threequel with Ghostrunner 3 being potentially something that could be in the works at some point down the line if one more level CEO and studio head Simon Braylor is to be believed, as he explained in an interview with Insider Gaming that the studio does have ideas for a third Ghostrunner game, whether that's an end of the trilogy or whether it's a spin-off game, but there's one big caveat that's stopping them from making that game right now. Braylor said, and I quote, it would be awesome, we would probably even have a few ideas for a worthy conclusion to the trilogy or a spin-off, however, even though we as one more level of the creators of this brand, the final decision lies with 505 Games, which owns the rights to the IP. So 505 Games is the publisher of both Ghostrunner games, as Braylor says they own the IP, which means that for now it's going to be up to them if One More Level is going to deliver us that third and potentially final Ghostrunner game, as it seems that that could be a conclusive end to the trilogy. Ghostrunner Studio, sorry, One More Level is working on Battle of Mortis right now, that game is going to release this October and it's very different from Ghostrunner in terms of its setting and in terms of its vibe. It's a different take on the Napoleonic War, I think, with fantastical elements mixed in, there's some horror in there too, it's like first-person combat but it still has some of the jumpy stuff that you'd expect from Ghostrunner, I don't think it's as fast."
"In any case, Ghostrunner and its sequel are quite short games, they only take a few hours to beat realistically and they also don't take that long to make compared to other titles, so even when we look at, say, Battle of Mortis being the focus right now, unless Battle of Mortis is surprisingly somehow like a 20-hour experience even, I doubt that it's going to take that much focus from One More Level to not be working on something else pretty soon."
"We had Ghostrunner then Ghostrunner 2 within a few years of each other and then Battle of Mortis came after about three years after Ghostrunner 2, which essentially means that we could, before 2030 even, have the next game from One More Level and possibly that could be Ghostrunner 3, but it's all on 505 right now. Also, if Battle of Mortis does well, like really well, and that seems to be One More Level's thing, I doubt we'd see another Ghostrunner. But both Ghostrunner games end quite definitively, they do give quite good endings, at least from my perspective as someone who's played them both, and I think it's quite nice to have a little bit of a short adventure every so often. But yeah, what would you want to see from a third Ghostrunner game? Would you rather see a third Ghostrunner game than take like a Battle of Mortis sequel if it's really good? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRD news."