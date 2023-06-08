GRTV News - Wolfenstein III is rumoured to be in the works

As is a TV show from Amazon based on the series.
Wolfenstein II The Freedom Chronicles Episode 3
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"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be kicking off the week by talking about one of the rumours that started circulating at the end of last week and a building on element to it. So, towards the end of last week there was a report that started circulating that among the many different studios that Xbox were looking to close down or sell off or lay employees off or whatever, a whole bunch of different things."
"One of them was Arkane, or at this point, I suppose at this point we can just regard to them as Arkane because Arkane Austin doesn't exist, but it's the Arkane Leon studio I believe.And there were reports that Blade was potentially at risk of being cancelled and obviously the studio could be either sold or shuttered. And while that report had picked up quite a bit of traction, a new report has come out that basically said that, argues against this a little bit, and the reason why it argues against this is because there's a new signing that's been made for the Arkane team. Basically, one of the key members of Machine Games, Jörg Gustafsson, has moved over to Arkane to head up the operations of the studio, which is probably a good sign because over the years Jörg has been vital to making Machine Games what it is and seeing it deliver games like the Wolfenstein series, like Indiana Jones and all that good stuff. So anyway, let's take a look."
"So yeah, rumour Wolfenstein 3 is in production and there's a TV series coming as well. Amazon's Fallout team is supposedly handling the show based on BJ Blazkowicz's adventures.So yeah, over the course of two intense weeks, Microsoft and Sony have seemingly been competing to implement as many unpopular policies as possible, which has naturally disappointed fans leading to plenty of rumours about what's really going on behind the scenes. But it's not all bad news, and now Microsoft Insider and Windows Central editor Jez Corden reports that the claims that Arkane Studios is facing closure and that Marvel's blade is in jeopardy are untrue, although there will still be some restructuring. He also writes that a major push for Wolfenstein is on the way, not just with the third game, but also a TV series."
"Microsoft is actually developing a TV show based on Wolfenstein with the Fallout TV producers for Amazon, which fits heavily into Ashish Sharma's transmedia vision for Xbox. Wolfenstein 3 is in production to that end, according to our sources, with the goal of the TV show and game complementing each other Fallout TV style. Of course, this hasn't been officially confirmed to take it with a grain of salt, but Corden is more often right than wrong when it comes to Microsoft plans, so keep your fingers crossed."
"So yeah, it looks like we can expect quite a big commitment to Wolfenstein in the future.It will be interesting to see what they do with this because unlike something, you know, Fallout is quite a widely approachable brand. Obviously, it's set in the nuclear post apocalyptic world, but it's still quite, it's kind of a world you can make if you will."
"Wolfenstein is very different. Wolfenstein is much more hardcore, much more metal, much more polarizing in many ways. So it'd be interesting to see how they do it because the one thing you can't do with Wolfenstein is you can't tone it down. Wolfenstein thrives and has succeeded over the years for its brutality, for its savagery, for its refusal to sort of bite down to and to sort of soften its image in a way, so we'll see about that. But yeah, I think Wolfenstein 3 being in production as well, I know they haven't officially announced it, but I think that's almost a given. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle came out nearly two years ago now, and while you'd have to expect that they're probably doing something Indiana Jones related down the line, it's been a long while since we had an official Wolfenstein game from MachineGames, and I think people are really, you know, desperate for more, so that's good news."
"But yeah, again, none of this is officially confirmed, and the other thing you have to take into account is that at the moment in time, Microsoft are an incredibly difficult company to make anything of, so things could change. This could all be, you know, in a couple of days time, all these plans could be thrown asunder, so just don't hold your breath on any of these things until they're officially in your hands, because it's a very unusual time to be part of the Microsoft family when it comes to video games. But yeah, that's all the time I have on today's episode of GeoTV News, otherwise I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one, so until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Monday, and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care, everyone."