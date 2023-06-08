GRTV News - Shuhei Yoshida isn't a big fan of the Steam Machine so far

The PlayStation veteran has shared his thoughts on Valve's latest hardware.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about the Steam Machine because the device is starting to make its arrival around the world and we're going to start seeing various thoughts and impressions coming out about it and one such person who's already shared their thoughts on the Steam Machine is Shuei Yoshida who you might remember as the person who was basically the head of PlayStation for about a decade before I believe taking over the indie endeavours and then eventually leaving PlayStation for good. But anyway, Yoshida has shared his thoughts on the Steam Machine and they are rather savage. Anyway, let's have a look."
"So yeah, Shuei Yoshida delivers brutally honest review of the Steam Machine, hard to recommend to people. The former Sony veteran has been put in Valve's new platform through the ringer and isn't particularly impressed. So yeah, are you one of the lucky ones to snag the pre-order invitation for the Steam Machine? If so, you might want to hold off actually purchasing one of the devices or maybe cancelling any pre-order you've made, at least if feedback issued by former Sony veteran Shuei Yoshida is of any importance to you. Talking to social media, the former Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios president has shared some thoughts on being able to test Valve's latest hardware innovation and he is far from impressed."
"Yoshida notes simply that the 3D performance is just meh and that the system recommends 1080p resolution, which Yoshida critiques by asking, am I going back to PS4 days? Beyond this, he explains that the boot up times for games are long and that the price tag is simply unfriendly. He does note there are some killer features like the boot up cat option on Steam controller, the easy to use system UI, the changeable faceplate and the random boot up videos. But none of these positive features are enough to prevent Yoshida from capping off with a rather brutal final note. Hard to recommend to people unless for research."
"And there's Yoshida's official thoughts there. But anyway, so perhaps Valve doesn't have a win on its hands with the Steam Machine. Either way, it's worth remembering this is just one person's thoughts on the device and the court of public opinion won't open until fans have truly had enough time with the Steam Machine now that it has recently started shipping around the world."
"So what we do know is that people are going to start sharing more and more thoughts about the Steam Machine relatively soon. So stay tuned for that. We'll see whether Yoshida's comments align with the wider public perception of the device or whether he is the outlier.The one thing you'd have to say in regards to Valve stuff is that Valve often gets a little bit of a pass from its fans. So it's probably worth keeping in mind any sort of feedback that fans are sharing and just saying, just kind of reeling it in by a good 20 percent or something like that. Because Valve fans are a bit like Nintendo fans in the sense that they will vigorously defend the company even if something it delivers isn't up to snuff. So yeah, probably worth keeping in mind that. Very different audience and very different fan base to say Xbox and PlayStation when if Microsoft and Sony do something fans don't like, they get dragged over the coals for it. Most often, by the way, for good reason."
"But still, it just shows the difference in audiences and difference in fan bases. But again, we haven't shared our full thoughts on Steam Machine yet, so stay tuned for that because it will be coming at some point in the future. But otherwise, yeah, more information about this device will be coming out in the weeks, you'd have to assume. So stay tuned for that and otherwise, that's all the time that I have. So thank you for joining me on this final GRT News of the week. I'll be back on Monday for the next one. So until then, hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all on the next one."