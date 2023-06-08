Corsair Clipper Pro Mini 60 (Quick Look) - Pro Features, Small Form-Factor

This keyboard is designed to offer a broad slate of pro features all while having a compact frame and shape that ensures it doesn't take up too much desk space.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This is the Corsair Clipper Pro Mini 60, and the name tells you a lot about what you need to know about this particular keyboard from Corsair."
"Let's remove the Clipper now, which seems to be sort of the name of the series of keyboards that Corsair has launched.The 60 is because this is a 60% layout.That means that there's a lot of the keys of a regular 100% keyboard that you're missing here."
"Here's the numpad, but if you look closely, there are some things that have been cut out in order to get to as small of a footprint on your desk as humanly possible.Now this has several key advantages.One is that it is easier to maneuver around a keyboard if you can make it as small as possible."
"A big one, if you don't need that extra functionality, will, for instance, come between you and wide mouse movements if you care about performance in game.So shrinking this down makes a lot of sense.Also, for instance, I don't know how often this comes up, but if you transport it from friend to friend or from yourself to a given location where you play and you want your own keyboard, this is lighter and smaller."
"That also counts for something.Now I love the design of the keyboard.I do think there's quite a lot of it that's matte black, but when you do colored accents, I think it's lovely that it isn't stark yellow or like flamey red."
"I love these silver grays here on this one, a little extra like different kind of scale here and then a wider hue on the space bar.I think it looks professional.You could use this in a professional setting and be perfectly happy with the sort of the image that it portrays while it is very sort of gamer-centric because like color accents in all aspects is something that you normally, let's say, associate with gaming in one way or another."
"So very nice on the actual design of the thing.Inside is the MGX Hyperdrive Core Hall-Effect Linear Magnetic Switches.That's a long name, but it's basically a lot of naming prefixes that Corsair puts on there because they make these themselves."
"Now, Hall-Effect obviously is both for speed, responsiveness of the speed, and also so that it lacks any kind of degradation because of the Hall-Effect signal.Now, these are also key, pun intended, in that particular regard because these switches are adjustable."
"You can adjust the actuation from 0.2 millimeters all the way out to, I believe, 3.8 millimeters.That means that you get to set and decide what kind of force feedback that you want, how much resistance you want in each key when you press it.Now, the keys themselves are double-shot PPT caps."
"That means that they are high quality and that they won't fade because when they're double-shot, the actual lettering is not what your finger is in contact with.That means as you wear them, the symbol won't wear either.It is available for 8,000 hertz polling rate if you can pull it through a single USB Type-C port right here, and it's rated for 100 million keystrokes, which is nice with rapid trigger enabled."
"It is also, funny enough, IP57 dust and water rated.That means that you could drop this into a pool.That means that you can drop soda on it.It basically just means that you don't have to baby it if you use this in instances where there might be sprays, where there might be, again, soda, where there might be greasy fingers."
"This can take it all.Now, the Clipper series is a curious little thing because as far as I can tell, they aren't really cheap, but they are small and they're very, very keen on you knowing that just because that this is a 60% layout, it doesn't mean that you're sacrificing any main stuff here."
"We're going to review this and I'll see you soon on the next one.Bye."