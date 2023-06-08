Motorola Razr Fold (Quick Look) - No Compromises

This foldable phone is laden with features and is made to encourage multitasking, all while offering a bright screen, an ultra-thin body, and powerful components underneath the hood.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It took Razer long enough, quite frankly, because they've dominated in the clamshell foldable space with their Razer line."
"It started just as the Razer, but then it split into the Razer Ultra and then the regular Razer.But the point is that they've consistently delivered great foldable displays with lovely sort of stockish Android software and some lovely specifications at what used to be at the very least pretty fair prices."
"And now they've gotten around to make a book style foldable.So by book style, I mean that it has the form of a regular phone here and then it unfolds to more of a tablet style size.So the clamshell obviously can, you know, squeeze into less than what you would expect out of a regular phone and then, you know, obviously can become a regular phone."
"So it's a bit of a different kind of aspect ratio prospect, but a lot of people, including just really hardcore power users, really seem to like the idea of the book style foldable.So my point is Razer has learned a lot and Motorola through the Razer have learned a lot and now they've done the Razer fold."
"So first things first, I think that the major problem I have with this device, and none of it is the specifications or even the usage patterns, it's the look of the thing.I don't think that it looks bad.I mean, how could it look bad?We've all sort of kind of semi-agreed on how smartphones today, including foldables, should look."
"So you have a big, I think this is like it, this has to be like 6.6 inches or something like that, standard thoroughfare here with the main display.Then you obviously, the best thing is that Razer itself still, or I mean Motorola itself still tends to push the envelope with the Razers in terms of what they make their, sort of the back of the phones in."
"This is kind of like a, I don't want to see, but it's kind of like a soft touchy material.Not quite sure what it is, I don't know if this picks up either.But it's definitely, there's definitely texture to it.It's not something that is, you know, just frosted glass, aluminum, or even titanium."
"But then you have this big bulky camera plinth here with this metal plate here looking just a little bit too cheap for my liking.And apart from that, I just would have expected Motorola to do something a little bit different.This looks like every Oppo, every Vivo, and something like a Google Pixel Fold looks distinctly like a Google Pixel Fold."
"But this comes off a little bit boring to me, which I didn't expect coming from Motorola's first book-style foldable, and one that is within the Razer family.But as I said, specification-wise, we're very in a good place.As I said, 6.6-inch LTPO-P OLED."
"It runs at 165Hz, as you can see, it's pretty big.Regular aspect ratio as well.And it is reasonably thin, I would say.I mean, it's pretty good overall."
"And it's pretty light, too.So it's one of those phones where it doesn't quite disappear in your hand, but conversely, if you hold it like this, with a regular-ish usage pattern, you're just checking Instagram, or any other task that you would use your phone for quickly, this doesn't feel any different than a regular smartphone."
"That just happens to be able to fold into this, an 8.1-inch LTPO-P OLED at 120Hz with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, an extreme peak brightness of, I think, around 6200 nits.It really is in the top-bracket class here, in terms of its displays, and that has been the case for a long time with Motorola."
"Inside, we get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 3nm chipset, paired with an Adreno 829 GPU, I believe.It comes with either 12 or 16GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage up to a terabyte.It's all really good.And as I said, while I do think this camera plinth is very ugly, it contains a lot of sensible camera specifications."
"You get a 50-megapixel standard wide at f over 1.6 with OIS, that's Optical Image Stabilization, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and it supports up to 8K recording at 30fps.So again, all of that stuff is here."
"And in terms of color science, the way it takes in light through the lenses, the way that it shifts in style and light intake across lenses, Motorola have been working hard over the past couple of years of perfecting their tuning, and it's gotten good, I would say.Inside, by the way, we find a 6,000mAh silicon carbide battery that supports 80W wire charging and 50W wireless charging."
"Pretty good, all in all.And they, at the very least, I think, are taking in a lot of major Android platform upgrades this time around, so maybe they've solved that problem as well.Now, the Razer Fold does not launch at bargain bin prices."
"It does not even launch below a lot of the main competitors.In fact, because this is new and foldables from last year that haven't been updated this year yet have been on the market for a while, this comes in as more expensive than a lot of those competitors."
"And I'm not sure that is the road to take for Motorola either.So, I'm going to review this fully over the summer break and come to you back with a verdict.See you on the next one."