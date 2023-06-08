Nomad Stand One (Quick Look) - The Perfect Charge

This wireless charger has been elegantly designed to have a weighted body and perfect angle shape, all while delivering superfast charging.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Obviously, Nomad is one of our favorite manufacturers when it comes to, well, pretty much anything that they make."
"The cases, regardless of whether or not they are the magnetic backs that you can put on your phone, actually I have that on my own, which is just a lovely piece of kit, particularly on the iPhone Air, where it just adds so little bulk to the actual sort of width of the phone, which I think is just lovely."
"If you've got an iPhone Air, not a lot of you do, but if you do, you ought to get yourself one of these.Point is that every time they do something, they make it special.But they also tend to make limited edition colorways and designs, which I think really everyone that cares about Nomad stuff should pay attention to."
"Which leads us to this, the limited edition Stellar Orange version of the Stand 1.Now, obviously, before we get to the actual colorway, the Stand 1 has evolved, as the iPhones have evolved, that it is mainly used for the Stand 1.So now it is 25 watts with 2.2 Qi wireless charging standards supported."
"It comes with a 2 meter braided USB Type-C cable.You sadly still don't get a power brick, but Nomad, like a lot of other manufacturers out there, are assuming that you have these already.And there's also a way to cut costs, but they mainly assume that you have these already."
"Now, it is still fantastic to behold.Like nothing about the construction has changed all that much.So it's weighted metal and glass design.And then in this particular one here, it has this lovely transparent charging puck here where you can see the coils wrapping all around."
"I'm not always keen on transparent design.If you recall, we had the DJI Roam OP, the robotic vacuum cleaner, which had the sort of like nothing phone design going on.But in this particular way here, I think it looks absolutely fantastic."
"Mostly because the coils sort of jive with the overall orange profile of this version As I said, it's limited edition.It's called Stellar Orange, and it is stellar.Like I immediately thought about the orange accents on the Apple Watch Ultra."
"But there's also just a little bit of Iron Man's power core heart in there as well.But I don't think it's nerdy in that particular regard.I think this would fit in most, like everywhere basically, because they could have made the orange more flashy, but they chose to just mute it ever so slightly."
"And while you can't touch it like I can, the weighted metal really comes into its own here.Like this has to weigh like double what the phone weighs.Still, as I said, it will support the Qi Wireless 2.2 standard, no problem.But that also means that it obviously will charge at full breakneck speeds on regular iPhones, but also if your phones support Qi Wireless Charging 2.2, which obviously kind of mimic the MagSafe magnetic array in the back of, say, the newest Pixel phones."
"That means that they can snap on here like your iPhone and support wireless charging through there.No problem at all.Now here at the back, you have a little space here."
"They're obviously made for AirPods, but if your in-ears support wireless charging, also through the Qi Wireless standard, and they fit on this plate, then they'll charge.Nomad makes truly special stuff, not just the limited edition versions that we have here, but just regular old products on their website."
"Go and check them out.I really do recommend it.See you on the next one."